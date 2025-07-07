AfriGO, Nigeria’s Domestic Card Scheme gains momentum in financial Inclusion

AfriGO, Nigeria’s first domestic card scheme launched by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in collaboration with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS), has been making significant progress since its launch in 2023. Designed to provide dedicated, world-class payment services to citizens, AfriGO is revolutionising Nigeria’s payment ecosystem through instant merchant settlements and seamless multi-sector usability; including transportation while prioritising Nigeria’s data sovereignty.

With a growing network of issuing partners, including Sterling Bank, Palmpay, Access Bank, Unity Bank, Wema Bank, Union Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Zenith Bank, First Bank, Keystone Bank which are issuing record numbers of cards for their customers, the domestic card scheme is successfully fulfilling its mandate.

Unlike traditional card schemes that may delay settlement times, AfriGO guarantees instant credit to merchants for payments made on POS terminals, thereby enhancing cash flow and business operations. This feature is especially advantageous for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), allowing quicker access to funds and stimulating economic activity.

AfriGO is committed to driving financial inclusion by providing secure, accessible, and affordable payment solutions to the unbanked and underbanked segments in Nigeria. Designed for everyday use, AfriGO enables seamless cash withdrawals at ATMs and/or Agent locations, online payments, and transit payments, including offline transactions where there may be limited or no internet connectivity.

AfriGO ensures that the payment data of Nigerian citizens remains within the country, enhancing financial security. By processing transactions locally, AfriGO safeguards sensitive cardholder information and aligns with Nigeria’s broader push for digital sovereignty.

Ebehijie Momoh, CEO of Afrigopay Financial Services Limited (AFSL), expressed her enthusiasm for the momentum gained since launch: Nigeria’s journey to financial independence is moving rapidly as our card adoption grows. AfriGO is more than just a payment card—it is a symbol of our nation’s commitment to securing our financial data, empowering our merchants, and providing Nigerians with a reliable, homegrown payment solution.

The adoption of AfriGO Card aligns with the CBN’s mandate to strengthen Nigeria’s payment infrastructure. By offering competitive fees and localised support, AfriGO is positioned to become the preferred payment option for Nigeria.

AfriGO cards are available through participating banks and financial institutions nationwide. Nigerians are encouraged to request their AfriGO cards to experience the benefits of a secure, efficient, and human-centred payment system.