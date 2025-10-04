Internet is more expensive in these African countries than anywhere in the world

Have you looked at the cost of your internet data consumption and wondered how expensive it is? If you think you’re paying a lot to access the World Wide Web, you’re not alone. You’re part of millions of people in different countries enduring these high internet fees.

Across Africa, people are paying crazy amounts just to connect with friends, families, and colleagues, and even to watch YouTube videos. You might be wondering, ‘Why is it so costly?’

The answer is simple. It’s due to a combination of factors, including complex regulations, infrastructure gaps, and limited competition, that keep costs sky-high. According to We Are Social and Data Reportal, here is the list of African countries paying more for internet in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

S/N Countries Price (USD per Mbps) 1 Ghana $2.58 2 Kenya $1.54 3 Morocco $1.16 4 Nigeria $0.72 5 South Africa $0.50 6 Egypt $0.17

Why are internet costs so high in these countries?

A black young woman stressed over the high costs of internet

Several factors play a role in making the internet expensive. One of the primary reasons is the lack of competition; many of these countries have just one or two internet service providers that have taken over the market, so they can inflate prices as they wish without the fear of losing customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another issue is that countries without tough geographical areas like island nations, mountains, or remote areas, make it difficult for cables and infrastructures to be erected, and if they’re constructed, it's costly.

Let's not forget that the cost of importing equipment like routers, cables, and other networking tools makes things even pricier. Coupled with unreliable power supply in several regions, internet providers spend extra money to keep the generators running or battle high electricity tariffs, and sadly, those expenses are usually transferred to the consumer.

Perhaps, the one that breaks the camel's back is the fact that the government sometimes imposes high licensing fees and taxes on Internet Service Providers (ISPs). Though these charges boost state revenue, they make internet access even less affordable for ordinary people.

In 2025, many Africans are still bearing huge costs just to be part of the digital world. Unless things change for the better, expensive internet will keep expanding the gap between those who can afford it and those who can’t.