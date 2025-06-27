Africa Technology Expo 2025 Welcomes 4,000+ Tech Leaders for Business-Focused Innovation in Lagos

The third edition of the Africa Technology Expo (ATE) concluded in Lagos with over 4,000 attendees from more than 15 countries, firmly establishing the event as one of the continent’s most influential gatherings for tech and enterprise leaders. Held at the Landmark Event Center, ATE 2025 brought together a powerful mix of inventors, C-suite executives, decision-makers, and ecosystem players to drive conversations and connections around Africa’s fast-growing technology sector.

The program featured a rich blend of keynote addresses, investor sessions, tech showcases, and high-level panels focused on innovation, growth, and enterprise transformation. Topics ranged from the future of software development and resilient infrastructure to investment readiness and ecosystem expansion. Over 85% of attendees were senior decision-makers in their organizations, underlining ATE’s positioning as a platform designed for doing business, not just exchanging ideas.

As part of its enterprise programming, ATE 2025 hosted the MTN C-Suite Chat, an exclusive session for senior executives focused on cloud adoption, IoT, 5G, SME growth, and strategic partnerships. MTN Nigeria leaders, including Omowunmi Olatunbosun, Akinbulejo Onabolu, Ifeanyi Otudoh, Njideka Jack, Viola Opara, and Chenosis’ Joshua Chijioke led the conversation, reinforcing MTN’s role in driving enterprise innovation and digital transformation.

In his remarks, Convener Nnaemeka Clinton welcomed guests from across the globe highlighting the global relevance of the event and the rising momentum of African innovation. Africa’s technology narrative is no longer local or emerging. It is alive, it is global, and it is undeniably rising. This isn’t just a tech conference. It’s a deal room. And real business is being done here.

This year’s edition featured a powerful lineup of speakers, including Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Co-Founder of Andela and Managing Partner at Accelerate Africa & Future Africa; Olumide Balogun, Director, Google – West Africa; Kyari Bukar, Co-Founder, Trans Sahara Investment Corporation; Paul Onwuanibe, CEO, Landmark Africa; among others.

The event was supported by leading brands committed to accelerating Africa’s enterprise and innovation agenda. Breet served as the headline sponsor, with Maxitech, Fidelity Bank, Zoho, and Trivoh as Gold Sponsors. Ruby sponsors included Polkadot and MTN, while Silver Sponsors featured Jeroid, Zabira, Cogneticks Consulting, and Peerless. Associate Sponsors included Vendor Credit, Nobus, Kora, and Gtext Holdings.

ATE continues to attract global interest and strategic partnerships, with conversations already underway to take future editions to new cities including Kigali, Nairobi, and Barbados, underscoring the ambition to extend Africa’s technology story beyond the continent.

About Africa Technology Expo

The Africa Technology Expo is an annual event designed for enterprises, inventors, investors, and executives committed to building the future of African technology. With a focus on real business outcomes, ATE serves as a strategic platform to showcase innovation, spark partnerships, and catalyze growth across sectors and geographies.