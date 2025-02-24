5 Smart strategies to overcome financial challenges in Nigeria

However, strategic financial habits can help you stay afloat and even thrive despite challenges.

Whether you're a student, entrepreneur, or salary earner, applying smart financial strategies can make a significant difference.

Here are 5 practical ways to navigate financial difficulties and build stability;

1) Prioritise needs over wants

Understanding the difference between essential expenses and luxuries is crucial. Focus on necessities such as food, rent, and transportation before spending on non-essentials. Creating a simple budget can help you track your spending and cut out wasteful expenses.

2) Diversify your income streams

Relying on one source of income can be risky. Look for side gigs or small business opportunities that align with your skills. Freelancing, online tutoring, reselling goods, or offering digital services can provide additional earnings to cushion financial difficulties.

3) Save consistently, no matter how small

Saving money in an unstable economy can be challenging, but small, consistent savings can add up over time. Consider using local savings methods like ajo/esusu or digital savings apps to build an emergency fund. Even setting aside a small percentage of your income can provide financial security.

4) Cut down on debt and negotiate expenses

Avoid unnecessary loans, especially those with high-interest rates. If you're struggling with existing debts, prioritise paying them off gradually. Also, negotiate better rates for rent, utilities, and other recurring expenses where possible to reduce financial pressure.

5) Invest in financial education

Understanding basic financial principles can help you make better money decisions. Take advantage of free financial literacy resources online or attend workshops that teach saving, investing, and money management. The more informed you are, the better you can plan for the future.