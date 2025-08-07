148 Nigerians celebrate ₦23 million win in Stanbic IBTC’s Reward4Saving Season 4 Promo

Stanbic IBTC Bank has successfully enhanced the financial well-being of 148 savers by distributing ₦23 million in the recent May and June draws of its Reward4Saving Season 4 promo. The second and third monthly draws, along with the inaugural quarterly draw of 2025, have had a positive impact on individuals across Nigeria. This initiative continues to transform everyday savings into substantial rewards and also inspires a growing saving culture among individuals.

In the combined May and June monthly draws held at Stanbic IBTC’s head office in Lagos, 140 customers each received ₦100,000, totalling ₦14 million in cash prizes. Under the supervision of regulatory authorities including the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON); and the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA), the draws were conducted transparently, rewarding savers who maintained a minimum balance of ₦10,000 in their Stanbic IBTC Savings Account or @ease Wallet for 30 consecutive days. From market traders to students and retirees, these winners are now better equipped to pay school fees, grow small businesses, or meet family needs.

The excitement peaked with the emergence of eight additional winners from the first quarterly draw which took place on the same day. Seven winners, one from each business zone, each claimed N1 million; while one grand quarterly winner took home ₦2 million, totalling ₦9 million. These draws show how Stanbic IBTC values every saver’s effort.

The recent draws build on the Reward4Saving promo’s strong start in May 2025, with ₦30 million already shared among 218 winners in this fourth season; and over ₦300 million awarded to more than 2,000 savers since the Reward4Saving promo began in 2021. Stanbic IBTC is making a lasting impact in the lives of Nigerians.

L-R: Aboluwade Margaret O., SouthWest Zonal Coordinator, Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC); Stephen Uloko Agbo, Winner; Ayinla Omolara Tawa, Winner; Oluwafemi Samson A., Winner; and Emmanuel Aihevba, Country Head, Personal Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, at the cheque presentation for the Reward4Saving Promo Season 4 monthly draws for May and June; and the first quarterly draw, which was held recently in Lagos.

Emmanuel Aihevba, the Country Head of Personal Banking at Stanbic IBTC Bank, commented on the promo and the draws achieved so far this year. The combined draws of two monthly events, as well as the first quarterly draw of the Reward4Saving Season 4 promo celebrate our customers' dedication. We are rewarding 148 savers with a total of ₦23 million to support their aspirations ranging from education to entrepreneurship. At Stanbic IBTC, we are committed to appreciating our loyal customers by providing meaningful opportunities that enhance their financial well-being and promote a culture of saving across Nigeria.

Kesena Igben, a retiree who won a monthly prize, beamed: My daughter came with me to receive my prize. On our way to Stanbic IBTC office, she said, ‘Daddy, you are so excited.’ I said to her, ‘Did you know that this has saved me money on petrol expenses for two weeks?’ So, for me to have money that Stanbic IBTC gave me, which took away the pain of spending on petrol for two weeks, is great to me.

Stanbic IBTC’s dedication to fairness is evident with its Reward4Saving promo earning the “Most Transparent Consumer Promotion” award from ARCON in both 2023 and 2024.

Join the excitement! Save ₦10,000 or more for 30 consecutive days in a Stanbic IBTC Savings Account or @ease Wallet to qualify for the next draw.

