Do you know you can turn your Amazon gift card into cash in Nigeria or Ghana? Amazon gift cards come in digital code or a physical card, you can easily trade them for Naira, Cedis, or even USDT using the trusted mobile apps i will be listing below .

In this guide, you’ll learn:

How Amazon gift cards work

Current Amazon gift card to Naira rates

A side-by-side comparison of the best apps

Step-by-step: how to sell your gift card

Answers to FAQs most sellers ask

Let’s get into it.

How Do Amazon Gift Cards Work and Why Should You Sell Them in Nigeria?

An Amazon gift card is a prepaid card used to shop on Amazon. It can come as a:

Physical card with a scratch code

E-code (digital code sent via email)

While shoppers in the US or UK use these cards directly, many Nigerians can’t shop easily on Amazon due to shipping limits. That’s why most people choose to sell Amazon gift cards and receive the cash in Naira or other currencies.

Amazon Gift Card to Naira Rate Today

Here’s a general look at what your card is worth in Naira today:

Gift Card Type Rate (₦ per $1) Value for $100 USA Amazon (E-code) ₦800 ₦80,000 USA Amazon (Physical) ₦880 ₦88,000 UK Amazon (Physical/E-code) ₦950 ₦95,000

Rates vary by app and card type. UK cards and physical versions typically sell higher. Always check Amazon gift card rates here before trading.

Quick Comparison: Top Amazon Gift Card Apps in Nigeria

App Name Fast Payment Crypto Option Rate Range (₦) Platform Ridima ✅ Yes ✅ Yes ₦880–₦950 Android/iOS Apexpay ✅ Yes ✅ Yes ₦840–₦920 Android/iOS GCTN ✅ Yes ❌ No ₦840–₦880 Android/iOS Cardtonic ✅ Yes ❌ No ₦740–₦880 Android/iOS Nosh ✅ Yes ❌ No ₦740–₦860 Android/iOS Prestmit ✅ Yes ✅ Yes ₦760–₦880 Android/iOS Paxful ❌ Peer-to-peer ✅ Yes Custom Rate Web/App CardVest ✅ Yes ❌ No ₦750–₦870 Android/iOS Patricia ✅ Yes ✅ Yes ₦750–₦880 Android/iOS Swap.ng ✅ Yes ❌ No ₦750–₦880 Android/iOS

Top 10 Trusted Apps to Sell Amazon Gift Cards for Naira in 2025

Here’s a closer look at the top 10 apps to sell Amazon gift cards in Nigeria

1. Ridima – Best for Instant Payment and High Rates

Ridima stands out for its high rates, fast payments, and ability to pay in Naira, Cedis, or USDT. It supports both physical and digital Amazon cards and generally it’s the best platform to sell Amazon gift cards in Nigeria and Ghana.

Why Choose Ridima:

Highest rates in Nigeria

Fast transactions (usually under 10 minutes)

Strong security with 2FA login

Beginner-friendly interface

2. Apexpay – Fast and Reliable

Apexpay supports a wide range of gift cards, including Amazon, and offers flexible payment methods. It is a very reliable platform for gift card trading

Features:

Good Rates

Accepts US and UK Amazon cards

Crypto (USDT) and cash payout options

3. GiftCardsToNaira (GCTN) – Great for First-Time Sellers

GCTN offers a smooth process for beginners and supports fast confirmation for trades. It accepts both Amazon e-codes and physical cards.

Highlights:

Fast approval

High Rates

Clean dashboard

24/7 customer support in-app

4. Cardtonic – Popular

Cardtonic is one of the most recognized names in Nigeria’s gift card space. It supports various card types with real-time alerts for trade status.

Why Users Like It:

Reputation for stability

Accepts many gift cards including Amazon

Easy mobile and web access

5. Nosh – All-In-One App for Trading and Utility

Nosh not only supports Amazon gift card sales, but also lets users top up airtime and pay bills within the app.

Benefits:

Multiple services in one place

Good for regular traders

Fast and responsive app

6. Prestmit – Perfect for Crypto Traders

Prestmit lets you sell Amazon gift cards and receive payment in Bitcoin, USDT, or fiat. It’s ideal for users who prefer crypto wallets.

Key Features:

Crypto and cash options

User-friendly dashboard

Fast funding to wallet

7. Paxful – Global Peer-to-Peer Option

Paxful connects you with global buyers. You set your price and trade Amazon gift cards for crypto. Best for experienced sellers.

Important Notes:

Peer-to-peer — requires caution

You can set your own rates

Crypto-only payouts (BTC, USDT, ETH)

8. CardVest – Clean, Easy, and Straightforward

CardVest accepts Amazon gift cards and other popular types. The app is lightweight and easy to use, making it good for quick trades.

Standout Points:

Simple app design

Instant alerts

Great for small and medium card values

9. Grip – Friendly and Feature-Rich

Grip combines gift card trading with crypto wallets, savings, and payments. You can convert Amazon cards and store your earnings in Bitcoin.

Why It’s Useful:

Offers Bitcoin wallet

Multiple services in one account

Good for tech-savvy users

10. Gcbuying – Local and Reliable

GCbuying is a Nigerian platform for exchanging gift cards, including Amazon. It pays directly to your local bank account.

Key Features:

Bank payment option

Good rate tracking

Accepts physical and e-code Amazon cards

How to Sell Amazon Gift Cards in Nigeria (Step-by-Step)

Here’s how to sell your gift card using Ridima as an example:

Download the Ridima app from Play Store or App Store

Create an account and log in

Tap “Sell Gift Card”, then choose “Amazon”

Upload your card (either e-code or image of physical card)

Confirm trade and wait for payment (usually within 5–10 minutes)

The steps are similar on most apps listed above.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can I sell Amazon gift cards for cash in Nigeria?

Yes, using trusted apps like Ridima, Apexpay, and Cardtonic.

2. Which type of Amazon card pays better?

UK and physical cards usually offer better rates than e-codes.

3. How fast will I get paid?

Most apps process payment within 5–15 minutes.

4. Is it safe to sell gift cards online?

Yes, if you use well-known platforms. Avoid trading via social media or unknown contacts.

5. Can I get paid in USDT or Bitcoin?

Yes. Ridima, Apexpay, Prestmit, and Paxful support crypto payouts.

6. Can I sell cards from countries other than the US?

Yes. Most platforms accept Amazon gift cards from the UK, Canada, and others.

Final Thoughts

Selling your Amazon gift card in Nigeria is simple when you use a trusted app. Whether you want the highest rate, crypto payout, or a fast Naira transfer, there’s an app on this list for you.

Before trading: