Do you know you can turn your Amazon gift card into cash in Nigeria or Ghana? Amazon gift cards come in digital code or a physical card, you can easily trade them for Naira, Cedis, or even USDT using the trusted mobile apps i will be listing below .
In this guide, you’ll learn:
How Amazon gift cards work
Current Amazon gift card to Naira rates
A side-by-side comparison of the best apps
Step-by-step: how to sell your gift card
Answers to FAQs most sellers ask
Let’s get into it.
How Do Amazon Gift Cards Work and Why Should You Sell Them in Nigeria?
An Amazon gift card is a prepaid card used to shop on Amazon. It can come as a:
Physical card with a scratch code
E-code (digital code sent via email)
While shoppers in the US or UK use these cards directly, many Nigerians can’t shop easily on Amazon due to shipping limits. That’s why most people choose to sell Amazon gift cards and receive the cash in Naira or other currencies.
Amazon Gift Card to Naira Rate Today
Here’s a general look at what your card is worth in Naira today:
Gift Card Type
Rate (₦ per $1)
Value for $100
USA Amazon (E-code)
₦800
₦80,000
USA Amazon (Physical)
₦880
₦88,000
UK Amazon (Physical/E-code)
₦950
₦95,000
Rates vary by app and card type. UK cards and physical versions typically sell higher. Always check Amazon gift card rates here before trading.
Quick Comparison: Top Amazon Gift Card Apps in Nigeria
App Name
Fast Payment
Crypto Option
Rate Range (₦)
Platform
Ridima
✅ Yes
✅ Yes
₦880–₦950
Android/iOS
Apexpay
✅ Yes
✅ Yes
₦840–₦920
Android/iOS
GCTN
✅ Yes
❌ No
₦840–₦880
Android/iOS
Cardtonic
✅ Yes
❌ No
₦740–₦880
Android/iOS
Nosh
✅ Yes
❌ No
₦740–₦860
Android/iOS
Prestmit
✅ Yes
✅ Yes
₦760–₦880
Android/iOS
Paxful
❌ Peer-to-peer
✅ Yes
Custom Rate
Web/App
CardVest
✅ Yes
❌ No
₦750–₦870
Android/iOS
Patricia
✅ Yes
✅ Yes
₦750–₦880
Android/iOS
Swap.ng
✅ Yes
❌ No
₦750–₦880
Android/iOS
Top 10 Trusted Apps to Sell Amazon Gift Cards for Naira in 2025
Here’s a closer look at the top 10 apps to sell Amazon gift cards in Nigeria
1. Ridima – Best for Instant Payment and High Rates
Ridima stands out for its high rates, fast payments, and ability to pay in Naira, Cedis, or USDT. It supports both physical and digital Amazon cards and generally it’s the best platform to sell Amazon gift cards in Nigeria and Ghana.
Why Choose Ridima:
Highest rates in Nigeria
Fast transactions (usually under 10 minutes)
Strong security with 2FA login
Beginner-friendly interface
Website: myridima.com
2. Apexpay – Fast and Reliable
Apexpay supports a wide range of gift cards, including Amazon, and offers flexible payment methods. It is a very reliable platform for gift card trading
Features:
Good Rates
Accepts US and UK Amazon cards
Crypto (USDT) and cash payout options
Website: apexpay.org
3. GiftCardsToNaira (GCTN) – Great for First-Time Sellers
GCTN offers a smooth process for beginners and supports fast confirmation for trades. It accepts both Amazon e-codes and physical cards.
Highlights:
Fast approval
High Rates
Clean dashboard
24/7 customer support in-app
Website: giftcardstonaira.com
4. Cardtonic – Popular
Cardtonic is one of the most recognized names in Nigeria’s gift card space. It supports various card types with real-time alerts for trade status.
Why Users Like It:
Reputation for stability
Accepts many gift cards including Amazon
Easy mobile and web access
Website: cardtonic.com
5. Nosh – All-In-One App for Trading and Utility
Nosh not only supports Amazon gift card sales, but also lets users top up airtime and pay bills within the app.
Benefits:
Multiple services in one place
Good for regular traders
Fast and responsive app
Website: usenosh.com
6. Prestmit – Perfect for Crypto Traders
Prestmit lets you sell Amazon gift cards and receive payment in Bitcoin, USDT, or fiat. It’s ideal for users who prefer crypto wallets.
Key Features:
Crypto and cash options
User-friendly dashboard
Fast funding to wallet
Website: prestmit.com
7. Paxful – Global Peer-to-Peer Option
Paxful connects you with global buyers. You set your price and trade Amazon gift cards for crypto. Best for experienced sellers.
Important Notes:
Peer-to-peer — requires caution
You can set your own rates
Crypto-only payouts (BTC, USDT, ETH)
Website: paxful.com
8. CardVest – Clean, Easy, and Straightforward
CardVest accepts Amazon gift cards and other popular types. The app is lightweight and easy to use, making it good for quick trades.
Standout Points:
Simple app design
Instant alerts
Great for small and medium card values
Website: cardvest.ng
9. Grip – Friendly and Feature-Rich
Grip combines gift card trading with crypto wallets, savings, and payments. You can convert Amazon cards and store your earnings in Bitcoin.
Why It’s Useful:
Offers Bitcoin wallet
Multiple services in one account
Good for tech-savvy users
Website: Grip.ng
10. Gcbuying – Local and Reliable
GCbuying is a Nigerian platform for exchanging gift cards, including Amazon. It pays directly to your local bank account.
Key Features:
Bank payment option
Good rate tracking
Accepts physical and e-code Amazon cards
Website: swap.ng
How to Sell Amazon Gift Cards in Nigeria (Step-by-Step)
Here’s how to sell your gift card using Ridima as an example:
Download the Ridima app from Play Store or App Store
Create an account and log in
Tap “Sell Gift Card”, then choose “Amazon”
Upload your card (either e-code or image of physical card)
Confirm trade and wait for payment (usually within 5–10 minutes)
The steps are similar on most apps listed above.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I sell Amazon gift cards for cash in Nigeria?
Yes, using trusted apps like Ridima, Apexpay, and Cardtonic.
2. Which type of Amazon card pays better?
UK and physical cards usually offer better rates than e-codes.
3. How fast will I get paid?
Most apps process payment within 5–15 minutes.
4. Is it safe to sell gift cards online?
Yes, if you use well-known platforms. Avoid trading via social media or unknown contacts.
5. Can I get paid in USDT or Bitcoin?
Yes. Ridima, Apexpay, Prestmit, and Paxful support crypto payouts.
6. Can I sell cards from countries other than the US?
Yes. Most platforms accept Amazon gift cards from the UK, Canada, and others.
Final Thoughts
Selling your Amazon gift card in Nigeria is simple when you use a trusted app. Whether you want the highest rate, crypto payout, or a fast Naira transfer, there’s an app on this list for you.
Before trading:
Confirm today’s rate
Check if your card is valid and unused
Choose the app that matches your preferred payout method