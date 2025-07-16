Pulse logo
10 Best Apps to Sell Amazon Gift Cards in Nigeria (2025 Guide)

16 July 2025 at 17:31
Do you know you can turn your Amazon gift card into cash in Nigeria or Ghana? Amazon gift cards come in digital code or a physical card, you can easily trade them for Naira, Cedis, or even USDT using the trusted mobile apps i will be listing below .

In this guide, you’ll learn:

  • How Amazon gift cards work

  • Current Amazon gift card to Naira rates

  • A side-by-side comparison of the best apps

  • Step-by-step: how to sell your gift card

  • Answers to FAQs most sellers ask

Let’s get into it.

How Do Amazon Gift Cards Work and Why Should You Sell Them in Nigeria?

An Amazon gift card is a prepaid card used to shop on Amazon. It can come as a:

  • Physical card with a scratch code

  • E-code (digital code sent via email)

While shoppers in the US or UK use these cards directly, many Nigerians can’t shop easily on Amazon due to shipping limits. That’s why most people choose to sell Amazon gift cards and receive the cash in Naira or other currencies.

Amazon Gift Card to Naira Rate Today

Here’s a general look at what your card is worth in Naira today:

Gift Card Type

Rate (₦ per $1)

Value for $100

USA Amazon (E-code)

₦800

₦80,000

USA Amazon (Physical)

₦880

₦88,000

UK Amazon (Physical/E-code)

₦950

₦95,000

Rates vary by app and card type. UK cards and physical versions typically sell higher. Always check Amazon gift card rates here before trading.

Quick Comparison: Top Amazon Gift Card Apps in Nigeria

App Name

Fast Payment

Crypto Option

Rate Range (₦)

Platform

Ridima

✅ Yes

✅ Yes

₦880–₦950

Android/iOS

Apexpay

✅ Yes

✅ Yes

₦840–₦920

Android/iOS

GCTN

✅ Yes

❌ No

₦840–₦880

Android/iOS

Cardtonic

✅ Yes

❌ No

₦740–₦880

Android/iOS

Nosh

✅ Yes

❌ No

₦740–₦860

Android/iOS

Prestmit

✅ Yes

✅ Yes

₦760–₦880

Android/iOS

Paxful

❌ Peer-to-peer

✅ Yes

Custom Rate

Web/App

CardVest

✅ Yes

❌ No

₦750–₦870

Android/iOS

Patricia

✅ Yes

✅ Yes

₦750–₦880

Android/iOS

Swap.ng

✅ Yes

❌ No

₦750–₦880

Android/iOS

Top 10 Trusted Apps to Sell Amazon Gift Cards for Naira in 2025

Here’s a closer look at the top 10 apps to sell Amazon gift cards in Nigeria

1. Ridima – Best for Instant Payment and High Rates

Ridima stands out for its high rates, fast payments, and ability to pay in Naira, Cedis, or USDT. It supports both physical and digital Amazon cards and generally it’s the best platform to sell Amazon gift cards in Nigeria and Ghana. 

Why Choose Ridima:

  • Highest rates in Nigeria

  • Fast transactions (usually under 10 minutes)

  • Strong security with 2FA login

  • Beginner-friendly interface

Website: myridima.com

2. Apexpay – Fast and Reliable

Apexpay supports a wide range of gift cards, including Amazon, and offers flexible payment methods. It is a very reliable platform for gift card trading

Features:

  • Good Rates

  • Accepts US and UK Amazon cards

  • Crypto (USDT) and cash payout options

Website: apexpay.org

3. GiftCardsToNaira (GCTN) – Great for First-Time Sellers

GCTN offers a smooth process for beginners and supports fast confirmation for trades. It accepts both Amazon e-codes and physical cards.

Highlights:

  • Fast approval

  • High Rates

  • Clean dashboard

  • 24/7 customer support in-app

Website: giftcardstonaira.com

4. Cardtonic – Popular

Cardtonic is one of the most recognized names in Nigeria’s gift card space. It supports various card types with real-time alerts for trade status.

Why Users Like It:

  • Reputation for stability

  • Accepts many gift cards including Amazon

  • Easy mobile and web access

Website: cardtonic.com

5. Nosh – All-In-One App for Trading and Utility

Nosh not only supports Amazon gift card sales, but also lets users top up airtime and pay bills within the app.

Benefits:

  • Multiple services in one place

  • Good for regular traders

  • Fast and responsive app

Website: usenosh.com

6. Prestmit – Perfect for Crypto Traders

Prestmit lets you sell Amazon gift cards and receive payment in Bitcoin, USDT, or fiat. It’s ideal for users who prefer crypto wallets.

Key Features:

  • Crypto and cash options

  • User-friendly dashboard

  • Fast funding to wallet

Website: prestmit.com

7. Paxful – Global Peer-to-Peer Option

Paxful connects you with global buyers. You set your price and trade Amazon gift cards for crypto. Best for experienced sellers.

Important Notes:

  • Peer-to-peer — requires caution

  • You can set your own rates

  • Crypto-only payouts (BTC, USDT, ETH)

Website: paxful.com

8. CardVest – Clean, Easy, and Straightforward

CardVest accepts Amazon gift cards and other popular types. The app is lightweight and easy to use, making it good for quick trades.

Standout Points:

  • Simple app design

  • Instant alerts

  • Great for small and medium card values

Website: cardvest.ng

9. Grip – Friendly and Feature-Rich

Grip combines gift card trading with crypto wallets, savings, and payments. You can convert Amazon cards and store your earnings in Bitcoin.

Why It’s Useful:

  • Offers Bitcoin wallet

  • Multiple services in one account

  • Good for tech-savvy users

Website: Grip.ng

10. Gcbuying – Local and Reliable

GCbuying is a Nigerian platform for exchanging gift cards, including Amazon. It pays directly to your local bank account.

Key Features:

  • Bank payment option

  • Good rate tracking

  • Accepts physical and e-code Amazon cards

Website: swap.ng

How to Sell Amazon Gift Cards in Nigeria (Step-by-Step)

Here’s how to sell your gift card using Ridima as an example:

  1. Download the Ridima app from Play Store or App Store

  1. Create an account and log in

  1. Tap “Sell Gift Card”, then choose “Amazon”

  1. Upload your card (either e-code or image of physical card)

  1. Confirm trade and wait for payment (usually within 5–10 minutes)

The steps are similar on most apps listed above.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can I sell Amazon gift cards for cash in Nigeria?

Yes, using trusted apps like Ridima, Apexpay, and Cardtonic.

2. Which type of Amazon card pays better?

UK and physical cards usually offer better rates than e-codes.

3. How fast will I get paid?

Most apps process payment within 5–15 minutes.

4. Is it safe to sell gift cards online?

Yes, if you use well-known platforms. Avoid trading via social media or unknown contacts.

5. Can I get paid in USDT or Bitcoin?

Yes. Ridima, Apexpay, Prestmit, and Paxful support crypto payouts.

6. Can I sell cards from countries other than the US?

Yes. Most platforms accept Amazon gift cards from the UK, Canada, and others.

Final Thoughts

Selling your Amazon gift card in Nigeria is simple when you use a trusted app. Whether you want the highest rate, crypto payout, or a fast Naira transfer, there’s an app on this list for you.

Before trading:

  • Confirm today’s rate

  • Check if your card is valid and unused

  • Choose the app that matches your preferred payout method

