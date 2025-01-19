Top morning routines to boost productivity

Focus on what truly matters: we often get carried away trying to do too many things at once that we end up not doing much. If this is a position you constantly find yourself in, perhaps you should go back to basics. Focus on what's truly important, even if it means reviewing your goals and priorities before starting the day.

Wake up at the right time: over time, you'd probably have noticed that your body reacts differently to the different times you wake up. Don't push yourself into an early morning routine if you don't enjoy waking up early. Instead, study your body to learn the best wake-up time for it.

Prioritise eating a healthy breakfast: you've probably heard people name breakfast as the most important meal of the day. Well, the reason is simple - it provides nutrients and energy to begin your day. So, unless you're fasting, you'd want to jumpstart your day by eating a nutritious breakfast that includes a balanced diet. Try to avoid or limit sugary foods that can burn out your energy in the long run.

Stay hydrated: we can't overemphasize the importance of staying hydrated throughout your day. But most importantly, drink as much water as you can in the morning to rehydrate yourself and get your systems ready for the day's work.