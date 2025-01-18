These simple lifestyle changes can lower your blood pressure

Do you care to know what studies say about hypertension? About 22.1% of the world's population is living with high blood pressure.

A staggering figure, right? Well, wait until you hear the actual figure that translates to. Unfortunately, many people do not even know they have high blood because there are usually no warning signs.

Imagine how dangerous this can be, especially since it can easily lead to life-threatening conditions like stroke and heart attack. The good news is that you can often prevent high blood pressure or treat it before it escalates into something more severe. Here are simple lifestyle changes that can help you lower your blood pressure without spending a dime.

Exercise Regularly

This one's pretty popular, isn't it? We get told every day to hit the gym for many reasons. One of them is to keep blood pressure from rising. Studies show that regular aerobic exercise can lower high blood pressure by about 5 to 8 mm Hg.

The general rule of thumb is to aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity daily. Some aerobic activities that can significantly lower blood pressure include jogging, walking, cycling, dancing, and dancing.

Eat healthy diet

Do we need to talk about this one? Everyone knows how important it is to maintain a healthy diet. Studies show that maintaining a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can significantly reduce blood pressure.

Including potassium in your diet can lessen the effects of sodium and table salts on blood pressure. And since sodium is a common addition to processed food, you know you should be eating more potassium-rich foods.

Limit alcohol consumption

We'll love and enjoy the little time we get to hang out with friends. Who doesn't want a little moment of fun after a hectic week at work? While catching up with friends over bottles of alcoholic beverages is such a popular way to relax, it's actually doing more harm than good.

Alcohol can significantly raise your blood pressure, and drinking more than one bottle per day may increase your blood pressure and make you more prone to hypertension.

Alcohol companies may not like to hear this, but reducing your weekly alcohol consumption can significantly reduce your chances of high blood pressure. So next time you hang out, cut down on the alcohol and it just may be the secret of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Hug people - and pets