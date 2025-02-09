Beating Procrastination: Tips for taking actions when needed

We're all caught in the web of procrastination once in a while. But, well, procrastination becomes a problem when it becomes a daily habit.
While it's almost impossible to completely eliminate procrastination in our lives, we can limit the number of times we procrastinate.
Below, look at some effective tips that can help you push procrastination away, especially when it begins to feel like a habit.
Identify daily goals: Starting your day by identifying the things you want to complete can help you hold yourself more accountable. Pick a piece of paper every morning and write what you want to achieve before the day ends.
Set realistic goals: It's not enough to set goals; you must also ensure they're realistic and achievable. Saying you will do more than possible is another way of demotivating yourself. So, instead of setting lofty goals, choose goals that you can actually achieve based on your present strengths.
Create room for faults: The most important part of your journey is to realize that it's okay to make mistakes. You won't always meet up with all your daily goals. So, as long as you're trying your best and achieving a better percentage, keep going - you'll eventually learn to finish them.
Reward yourself: Overcoming procrastination doesn't just happen overnight. It takes a series of good behaviours like working ahead of others, pushing away a TV series until you're done with work, etc. These things require discipline and self-control. Don't be shy about rewarding yourself if you finish a task before the set date. It could be something as small as buying yourself a cup of ice cream. This way, you tell your brain it has done the right thing.
Know when to take breaks: We all know how much of a boost taking a break can give to productivity. If you feel like the task has become too burdensome, create a break for yourself. But ensure you stick to the time you've allocated to the break and don't get carried away.
