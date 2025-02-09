Beating Procrastination: Tips for taking actions when needed

Reward yourself: Overcoming procrastination doesn't just happen overnight. It takes a series of good behaviours like working ahead of others, pushing away a TV series until you're done with work, etc. These things require discipline and self-control. Don't be shy about rewarding yourself if you finish a task before the set date. It could be something as small as buying yourself a cup of ice cream. This way, you tell your brain it has done the right thing.