Having worked extensively in Europe, Africa and the Gulf with global media house Al Jazeera English, CGTN, CNN and BBC, Koyi is both a top journalist, covering a range of sectors and markets, as well as a robust presenter and moderator. As a journalist, Koyi will offer an objective standpoint in discussions, and will be instrumental in leading discussion at AEW 2021. With a Bachelor of Arts degree in politics with international journalism from the University of Warwick, and a Masters in Broadcast Journalism at City University London, Koyi is a highly experienced moderator and valuable asset for the event.
World Renowned Journalist Ikaba Koyi to Moderate and Lead Discussions at African Energy Week in Cape Town
African Energy Week (AEW) 2021 comprises a comprehensive program agenda with numerous presentations, debates, and panel discussions on the future and current state of the African energy sector. The event is Africa’s premier energy event, and is considered the platform for the establishment of partnerships and the signing of deals that will both impact and influence Africa’s energy and economic future. Leading these discussions will be British journalist Ikaba Koyi, who has been confirmed as a moderator at the highly anticipated conference in Cape Town.
With delegations from Africa’s top energy sectors coming to Cape Town on the 9 th -12 th of November, as well as international organizations, governments, and industry executives, AEW 2021 is proud to host real discussions about Africa and its energy sector. Conversations extend across every facet of the energy sector, among both public and private stakeholders, and at every level of the value chain. The event emphasizes the African narrative, with African voices leading energy dialogue, whether it be oil and gas, the energy transition, or investment. By leading these discussions, Koyi will only reaffirm the event’s status as a world class energy event, guaranteeing productive and thought-provoking discussions.
“The African Energy Chamber (AEC) is proud that Ikaba Koyi has been confirmed as a moderator at AEW 2021 in Cape Town. With discussions among governments, industry leaders, and private sector executives being held at Africa’s premier energy event, led by Koyi, the future of Africa’s energy sector will be determined. Koyi will be instrumental in Cape Town,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.
AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE, is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.
For more information about Africa’s premier energy event, please visit www.AEW2021.com or www.EnergyChamber.org and/or reach out directly to Amina Williams at amina.williams@energychamber.org
