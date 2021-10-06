WHO Supports Dissemination and Validation of Preliminary Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child Health, Adolescent, Ageing & Nutrition - Short Program Review findings 4-6 October 2021

Taking cognizance of the impending end date of the 2017/ 2021 strategic plan, the Ministry of Health with support from WHO, UNFPA and UNICEF undertook a comprehensive review of the RMNCAH, Nutrition and Ageing strategic plan 2017-2021 under the guidance of an international expert engaged by WHO and the WCO/ MCAT technical team. The newly released WHO Short Program Review tools and approaches were used. The results of the review were disseminated on 04/10/2021in a national workshop attended by Director CDS, WR Eritrea, UNFPA Country Rep a.i., UNICEF Representative, MOH RMNCAAH Unit heads and focal points, Zoba health Directors, FCH focal points from all Zobas. Among others the review highlighted trends in attainment of set targets for the period under review at national and Zoba level. Additionally, critical indicators and areas that need focused attention in the new strategic plan were identified. Following the dissemination, discussions are ongoing with the Zoba teams to clarify issues, identify bottlenecks and define relevant actionable solutions to identified challenges. The findings will be used to define strategic priorities in the new strategic plan 2022-2026.