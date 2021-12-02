RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

WHO strengthens surveillance system, leverage collaboration with traditional leaders on health in Borno state

Authors:

APO Importer

In preparation for the Supplementary Immunization Activities (SIA) in Borno State, the WHO Country Representative (WR), Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, has solicited advocacy train to the Shehu of Borno, Dr Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi, to canvass support for the success of the exercise.

World Health Organization (WHO) - Nigeria
World Health Organization (WHO) - Nigeria

The high-level meeting held at the Palace of the Shehu of Borno in Maiduguri recently, was to enhance collaboration with the traditional leaders and aimed at the delivery of essential health services in the state.

Recommended articles

In his opening remarks, Dr Mulombo appreciated the traditional leader and the district heads for all their support to various health responses in the state.

“You were supportive in mobilizing and encouraging the residents of Borno state to adhere to the COVID-19 preventive measures. You played a key role, and cases have drastically plummeted in the state.

“We have been providing support in planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of public health programmes aimed at preventing, promoting and protecting the health of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states in line with the goals and objectives of the National Health Plan. Although we are reviewing our emergency responses across Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states, we ultimately solicit your support in mobilizing the people Borno state during the measles and yellow fever vaccination campaign”, he said.

The supplemental exercise is for measles and Yellow Fever. The campaign conducted by the Borno State Government, with support from the WHO and other partners, is scheduled for 25 to 30 November 2021. The campaign targets to reach an estimate of two million people between ages nine months to 59 months.

Pledging the continual support, Alhaji Al-Amin El-Kanemi, said as heads of the traditional institutions, they would use their positions to mobilize the people and ensure all eligible persons in the area get vaccinated.

Commending WHO and partners for the humanitarian response and health interventions in the region, he suggested that WHO organize training for the traditional leaders to empower them with the knowledge and skills required to support health interventions, including disease prevention, detection, and reporting.

Also, as part of the strategies to strengthen the surveillance system in the state, the WR donated 20 phone tablets, 20 power banks, and phone accessories to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Borno State Ministry of Health (MoH) with funding support from ECHO (European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations). The items would assist in enhancing surveillance reporting and strengthen the system (SORMAS –Surveillance Outbreak Response Management and Analysis System).

Receiving the items, the Director of Public Health, MoH, appreciated WHO and promised to use the technology effectively.

Measles and Yellow fever are highly contagious diseases but vaccine-preventable. This year, Nigeria recorded sporadic outbreaks of yellow fever and measles due to low routine immunization coverage. The supplementary immunization activities are strategies for delivering vaccination to children otherwise missed by routine services in the hard-to-reach areas, the underserved groups and communities or to older susceptible individuals.

As of 11 November 2021, Nigeria recorded 13 766 suspected measles cases, with 9 135 confirmed. Also, as of 21 October 2021, over 1600 suspected yellow fever cases, with 40 confirmed cases, have been recorded.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO) - Nigeria.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Twerking Wendy Shay threatens to snatch someone's man with her slim waist in 'wild' video

Twerking Wendy Shay threatens to snatch someone's man with her slim waist in 'wild' video

Doctor and nurse suspended for having sex, moaning and disturbing patients who're in pain

Doctor and nurse suspended for having sex, moaning and disturbing patients who're in pain

Man walks boldly to police, confesses to killing wife and 4 kids: Detain me for 6 months

Man walks boldly to police, confesses to killing wife and 4 kids: "Detain me for 6 months"

Women, this is why you should learn to initiate sex more in your relationship

Women, this is why you should learn to initiate sex more in your relationship

Canada adds Nigeria to travel ban list over Omicron COVID-19 variant panic

Canada adds Nigeria to travel ban list over Omicron COVID-19 variant panic

4 side effects of being a virgin for too long, according to research

4 side effects of being a virgin for too long, according to research

How important is sex for a man?

How important is sex for a man?

Police save little boy who hid inside aeroplane’s engine to travel abroad (video)

Police save little boy who hid inside aeroplane’s engine to travel abroad (video)

You should not do any of these while visiting the Oba's palace in Benin

You should not do any of these while visiting the Oba's palace in Benin

Trending

South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria see a decrease of ordinary threats, yet experience a massive increase of targeted malware schemes

Kaspersky

Coronavirus - South Africa: Limit the risk of COVID-19 transmission by avoiding super spreader events

National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD)

Pick n Pay Can Now Serve Millions of Customers on WhatsApp with Clickatell's Chat Commerce Solution

Clickatell

ECOWAS officially launches Security Sector Reform and Governance Policy Framework (SSRG)

Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)