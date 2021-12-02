WHO Malawi holds a consultation meeting with the Ministry of Health to plan for 2022-2023 biennium

The World Health Organization is the key United Nations agency that connects nations, partners and people to promote health, keep the world safe and serve the vulnerable – so everyone, everywhere can attain the highest level of health.

“WHO functions well when there is teamwork and coordination with member state. The consultation meeting provides an opportunity to reflect on how WHO and the Ministry can work together more effectively. Our Triple Billion targets outline an ambitious plan for the world to achieve good health for all, using science-based policies and programmes. All this can only be achieved if WHO and the Ministry align priorities that serve the people of Malawi.” Said Acting WR, Dr Janet Kayita.

According to the Ministry of Health Secretary for Health Dr Charles Mwansambo, the Ministry of Health recognizes the role that WHO plays in providing technical support and guidelines that has led to the country registering a lot of positive health outcomes. “The review meeting has come at a right time when the Ministry of Health is reviewing Health Sector Strategic Plan II. The meeting will give a great platform to identify national health priorities that accelerate the attainment of highest possible level of health for all in Malawi. The Ministry will continue to align its programs to the global recommendations from WHO secretariat.”

For the World Health Organization to deliver better results, the organization applies result-based management framework. WHO’s results-based management framework is informed by the vision and strategic direction set in the General Programme of Work (GPW). The full cycle is completed by the monitoring and evaluation to assess the achievement of results and applying these results to re-plan and implement in a continuous organizational learning manner.

