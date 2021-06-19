RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

WHO Demonstrates Commitment in supporting COVID-19 Response and Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness in Liberia

Authors:

APO Importer

he World Health Organization (WHO) on 16th June 2021 delivered a huge consignment of Infection Prevention Control (IPC) supplies and laboratory diagnostic kits to the Ministry of Health in Monrovia to strengthen the response to COVID-19 and improve preparedness to EVD. The supplies donated included diagnostic kits for COVID-19 and supplies for IPC in health facilities.

WHO Regional Office for Africa
WHO Regional Office for Africa 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Recent data emanating from the national Incident Management System (IMS) shows continuous increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Liberia, especially in Montserrado County which host the nation’s capital city.

Recommended articles

“The current wave of COVID-19 pandemic is challenging to the already stretched health system in Liberia. However, I am optimistic that our collective efforts and support during this pandemic to improve testing and strengthen IPC measures will prevent further spread of COVID-19”, says Dr. Peter Clement, WHO Representative in Liberia. Dr. Clement thanked the government of Liberia, especially the Minister of Health Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah for her leadership role in the prevention, containment and mitigation measures for COVID-19.

Receiving the supplies, the Honorable Minister of Health, Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah thanked WHO and all partners fighting together to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “I want to thank you Dr. Clement for your patience, I know the journey becomes frustrating sometimes, but WHO continues to provide us the needed guidance and support”, Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah, Minister of Health.

WHO is supporting the Ministry of Health with required technical and financial support to control the COVID-19 pandemic while ensuring uninterrupted access to other essential health services.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

Media files

WHO Regional Office for Africa
WHO Regional Office for Africa 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wizkid took his friends to dinner and spent N3.6M

Odion Ighalo's estranged wife Sonia congratulates him on the arrival of his child from another woman

'You had no kobo na package we dey package' - Iyabo Ojo's ex PA says as they drag each other on Instagram

Tope Alabi apologises to fellow gospel singer Adeyinka Alaseyori following the criticism of her record

Married woman and illicit lover get stuck after sex until her husband arrives (Watch)

Olamide visits the Caribbean and delivers timeless music for you on ‘UY Scuti’ [Pulse Album Review]

Iyabo Ojo calls out her bestie Omo Brish on IG for throwing shades at her

BBNaija Reunion: Dorathy denies feelings for Ozo + all the highlights you probably missed

Pastor arrested for killing and burying wife in shallow grave behind his house