WFP welcomes US$1.2 million from the republic of Korea for WFP's response to the food crisis in Africa

Menghestab Haile, WFP Regional Director for Southern Africa said: “Because of climate change, COVID-19 and lack of access to water, populations in Southern Madagascar are facing unprecedented levels of food insecurity and malnutrition. The number of people on the verge of starvation is likely to double as we are close to the start of the lean season in October. We are therefore grateful for this generous and timely contribution from the government of the Republic of Korea and Korean people which is making a significant difference in the lives of people.”