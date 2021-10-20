WFP supports the Ghana School Feeding Programme to digitize its monitoring system

Overall, 300 tablets loaded with Tableau and ONA softwares will provide users with visuals to help them see and understand the data, transforming the way they use it to solve problems and providing real -time information for prompt decision making. In addition to providing the tablets and purchasing the software and server, WFP will train 300 people including Headteachers, Circuit Supervisors, caterers, and decision makers at the Ghana School Feeding Programme and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, to use the tablets for data collection and reporting.

Since WFP stopped direct provision of school meals in 2016, it has been providing technical support and helping to improve the overall implementation of the school feeding programme which currently reaches over 3.4 million school children in Ghana. WFP supports GSFP to train caterers and cooks to be innovative in providing nutritious meals. The food assistance agency is supporting the development of the school feeding bill and the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme Regional Guidelines, in collaboration with NEPAD-African Union Development Agency. Other areas of support are joint-monitoring of the school feeding programme and the development of the Cost-Benefit Analysis of School Feeding in Ghana.

Globally, WFP has six decades of experience supporting school feeding and health initiatives and working with more than 100 countries to set up sustainable national school feeding programmes. Its mission is to ensure that all school aged children have access to school meals and are healthy and ready to learn.

In 2020,WFP worked with governments to build capacity, helping to bolster national school feeding programmes of 65 countries, benefitting 39 million children. Some 15 million schoolchildren also received nutritious meals and snacks from WFP.