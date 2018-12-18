With regard to the United Nations Global Migration Compact, Mr. Orbán said that the majority of countries in the UN are source countries: those from which migrants come to Europe. It is therefore highly likely, he said, that the majority of the UN supports migration.

He noted that “We, however, are on the other face of the coin, and we do not want migration in Hungary”, and therefore, “we are not signing any form of agreement that recognises, supports, encourages and finances migration at an international level.”

The Prime Minister said that “we shall maintain our anti-migration policy”.

The Vienna forum is focusing on improving economic cooperation between Africa and the EU, with particular focus on digitalization and innovation. Issues related to climate change and African investment programmes aimed at helping Africans stay in their home region will also be on the agenda.

