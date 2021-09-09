Water Pool Project for Somaliland Villages by T?KA

TİKA implemented water pools project in Somaliland, which is suffering from drought, especially in agriculture and animal husbandry. Before the project, the people of the region kept the rains falling during the rainy seasons with the rainwater collection pools they created by excavating in order to cope with drought. With the project implemented by TİKA, 2 rainwater collection and hosting pools were built in the villages of Qoolcadey, Innaguxa, which are approximately 60 km away from the capital Hargeysa, the region most affected by drought.