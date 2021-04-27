Click on the above link to watch the draw, which will take place at 21:00 local time (20:00 CET).
Watch FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021(TM) draw live
The countdown towards the historic FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™ (www.FIFA.com) will reach an important milestone today (Tuesday 27 April) when the draw takes place, and you can watch the event as it happens.
The draw will involve four FIFA legends: Wael Gomaa (Egypt), Nawaf Al Temyat (Saudi Arabia), Haytham Mustafa (Sudan) and Younus Mahmood (Iraq), along with FIFA’s Director of Competitions, Manolo Zubiria.
The 16-nation tournament will feature four groups followed by a knockout stage.Twenty-three nations(https://fifa.fans/32OIAx8) will feature overall, with preliminary matches involving the 14 lowest-ranked teams.
The FIFA Arab Cup™ is seen as an important opportunity to test operations and facilities ahead ofQatar 2022(www.FIFA.com/WorldCup). Both tournaments will take place in a similar timeslot, with the finals of each scheduled to take place exactly one year apart – 18 December, Qatar’s National Day.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).
Contact for African Media: AfricanMedia@fifa.org
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng