Wari partners with TBLDC to ease visa processes for the United Arab Emirates

Vice President of TBLDC, William Opili, says: "TBLDC is harnessing the power of financial technology to ease people's travel from Africa to UAE. Currently, the process required for African travellers to secure a UAE visa is complicated and tedious. We will simplify this process by partnering with Wari, enabling clients to start and complete the entire visa acquisition procedure online without ever physically visiting an embassy. We want to harness the over 62% internet connectivity in Africa to ease a traditionally tiresome process. It's a simple solution to a huge problem."

The partnership between Wari and TBLDC was birthed from the two companies shared determination to move Africa forward. The platform will enable clients in Africa to conveniently manage the visa application process and pay in their local currency. With over 18 million unique business and tourist visitors every year, the UAE is the second most frequented country in the Middle East. While the UAE is the first destination this platform is being piloted, TBDLC has plans to expand to other territories.

Wari and TBLDC's partnership will relieve millions of travellers from Africa from the stressful visa processes, providing an efficient and secure platform for payments and visa finalisation and issuance.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Wari Group.

Media Contact: Mr Pape Diene Email: pape.diene@wari.com Tel: +221 77 236 42 44

About Wari: Wari offers a wide range of financial and commercial services accessible from virtually anywhere: payments, domestic and international money transfers, airtime top-ups, transportations, services, marketplaces, bill payments, communications… Our aim is to deliver solutions to people's exact needs and desires and to connect them wherever they are through our digital and physical networks.

About TBLDC: With offices in Birmingham City in the United Kingdom and Dubai, we provide Specialized and Customized Training Services for C Level executives of high-profile establishments and Consulting assignments primarily in Fin-Tech for clients in the Middle East, North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa, UK and Continental Europe. We provide services to clients based on extensive experience, regional knowledge, sound judgement, trust, integrity and discretion.

