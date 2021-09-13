Visiting Guinea, SRSG ANNADIF Emphasizes the Importance of Safeguarding Guinea's Stability, Ensuring Citizen Security and Respect for the Rule of Law and Human Rights

During this mission, Mr. ANNADIF metwithColonel Mamady Doumbouya, in the presence of members of the Comité National de Rassemblement et de Développement (CNRD). He also had a series of meetings with the leaders of the main political parties.

To all his interlocutors, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General recalled the importance of safeguarding the stability of Guinea, ensuring the security of citizens and respect for the rule of law and human rights. He also stressed that the United Nations, in coordination with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and the African Union (AU), willcontributeto provide the necessary support for an exitcrisis.