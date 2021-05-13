Visit Rwanda and RwandAir Join Basketball Africa League as Official Partners

The partnership will showcase Rwanda as a world-class tourism and investment destination and highlight Africa’s growing sports industry. Games will be played at the Kigali Arena, and the Kigali Convention Centre will serve as the practice facility for all 12 BAL teams. Visit Rwanda will be showcased on BAL team uniforms, and the BAL and RDB will collaborate on youth development and social responsibility initiatives in Kigali during the season.

In addition, RwandAir, the country’s national carrier, will be the league’s Official Airline for the inaugural season and has facilitated travel to and from Kigali for select BAL teams and staff. RwandAir operates one of the youngest state-of-the-art fleets out of its Kigali hub. Earlier this year, RwandAir became the first African airline to vaccinate all staff and crew against COVID-19.

“As we set to tip off our league and make basketball history, teaming up with RDB and RwandAir reflects our belief that sports, and basketball in particular, can be an economic growth engine for the continent,” said BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall. “Rwanda is leading the way for tourism in Africa, and this partnership will highlight an African continent that is creative, vibrant and ready to tell its story.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the BAL as it gives us an invaluable opportunity to showcase the wonders of Rwanda,” said Rwanda Development Board CEO Clare Akamanzi. “As a Founding and Host Partner, we will reach millions of basketball fans from all around the world and promote Rwanda’s natural beauty, budding sports tourism, and conducive investment and business environment. Hosting the BAL in Rwanda is also a testament to Rwanda’s successful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are pleased to welcome all the players and visitors to Rwanda for a safe and seamless experience.”

“As Rwanda’s national carrier, we’re honoured to be the official airline partner of the BAL,” said RwandAir CEO Yvonne Manzi Makolo. “We’re excited to play such a pivotal role in uniting teams across Africa for the inaugural season. In addition to vaccinating all RwandAir employees, we’ve implemented stringent health and safety protocols on board and at the airport. These measures mean that players and staff will have the highest level of reassurance and peace of mind on their journey to and from Kigali.”

Twelve teams from across the continent will compete in the inaugural BAL season. The Kigali Arena will host all 26 games of the competition, with the first BAL Finals taking place Sunday, May 30.

About Visit Rwanda: Visit Rwanda is the tourism-focused arm of the Rwanda Development Board, a government body responsible for fast-tracking Rwanda’s economic development by enabling private sector growth. Visit Rwanda has worked with local conservation, tourism, and development partners to generate tourism products that benefits not only inbound tourists, but also local communities and native flora and fauna. For more information on Visit Rwanda, visit www.VisitRwanda.com, or find us on Facebook (https://bit.ly/2R8KBSQ), Instagram (https://bit.ly/3uMKYAK), Twitter (https://bit.ly/33D8btk) and YouTube (https://bit.ly/3fjEtz5).

About RwandAir : Operating from Kigali, RwandAir is one of the world’s fastest growing airlines and operates one of the youngest state-of-the-art fleets on the African continent. With a reputation for delivering a premium service to all its customers, RwandAir operates 12 aircraft with an average age of just under six years. The airline currently offers services to 25 destinations across 21 countries throughout Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

About the BAL: The BAL, a partnership between the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the NBA, is a new professional league featuring 12 club teams from across Africa. The BAL, which is headquartered in Dakar, Senegal, builds on the foundation of club competitions FIBA Regional Office Africa has organized in Africa and marks the NBA’s first collaboration to operate a league outside North America. Fans can follow the BAL @theBAL on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and register their interest in receiving more information at www.theBAL.com.

