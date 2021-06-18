RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Virtual interaction between Minister of State for External Affairs & Dr. Lemogang Kwape, Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Botswana (June 17, 2021)

Shri V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, held a virtual meeting with Hon'ble Dr. Lemogang Kwape, Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation of Botswana today. MoS recalled fondly his visit to Botswana in November 2018.

The two ministers, in their discussions, touched upon all aspects of the mutually-beneficial India-Botswana relations, in particular, bilateral cooperation in the health, trade, education and defence sectors. Minister Kwape conveyed his government’s appreciation for the capacity-building slots that India offers every year to young Botswanians and expressed his interest in the tele-medicine and tele-education opportunities offered by the e-Vidya Bharati and e-Arogya Bharati programmes.

The two ministers agreed to exchange trade and other delegations and to resume high-level visits at the earliest.

