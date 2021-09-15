Vertiv to Acquire the E&I Engineering Group

Founded in 1986 by Philip O’Doherty, E&I is a leading independent provider of electrical switchgear and power distribution systems, pioneering unique in-house integrated power solution designs and technology tailored to individual client project needs. With annual sales of approximately $460 million (2021E) and 2,100 employees, E&I has a long heritage in the power distribution market and deep relationships with a blue-chip customer base in more than 30 countries. E&I’s products represent a critical system of the data center power infrastructure and compete in an addressable market of about $7 billion, which is expected to grow 5% annually through 2025.

“The acquisition of E&I represents a key milestone in Vertiv’s strategy, completing our portfolio of in-building power train offerings for data centers and vital commercial and industrial markets,” said Rob Johnson, Vertiv’s Chief Executive Officer. “The combination will amplify Vertiv’s growth opportunities and profitability, while enabling Vertiv to deliver differentiated solutions that manage a customer’s entire power infrastructure as an integrated system. We look forward to adding E&I’s highly skilled team members to the Vertiv family. Our companies share a strong culture of engineering excellence and innovation and a passion for serving our customers with differentiated products and service.”

“While this deal marks the first acquisition by Vertiv since becoming a public company, our team has thoughtfully followed acquisition best practices during the process of identification, valuation, due diligence and integration planning. E&I represents a unique opportunity for Vertiv and it fits well in the Vertiv portfolio. I am excited about the potential of these two great businesses coming together as one,” said Dave Cote, Vertiv’s Executive Chairman.

“This transaction brings together two highly complementary businesses and represents a great outcome for E&I’s employees and customers,” said Philip O’Doherty, founder and Chief Executive Officer of E&I. “We are excited to join the Vertiv team and to continue to grow our business through Vertiv’s global reach, strong channel presence and great customer positioning in critical digital infrastructures.”

