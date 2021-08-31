Vertiv Signs Distribution Agreement with Ingram Micro covering the Middle East and North Africa distribution markets

Dr. Ali Baghdadi, SVP & Chief Executive Ingram Micro META Region; and EMEA Cyber Security commented, "We are very pleased to start the distribution of Vertiv solutions. As companies and industries of all sizes are actively increasing investments in data centers and cloud computing, there is a simultaneous demand for new data centers and a massive opportunity to be more reliable, and efficient. Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure offering a wide range of solutions, programs and services to support the important needs of infrastructure that will make it easier for data center operators to create more valuable and sustainable operations.”

“The extension of the alliance with Ingram Micro into MENA is very exciting, building on the strong relationship in region,” said Pierre Havenga, Managing Director of Vertiv in Middle East and Africa. “Jointly, we can provide state of the art technology and solutions to customers across multiple verticals to ensure the demand for data management is met at the highest standard, from basic rack solutions to edge solutions.”

To learn more about digitalization, edge computing and market opportunities for channel partners, register to Vertiv’s latest webcast series ( https://bit.ly/3mJZzf9 ).

For further information about joining the Vertiv Partner Program, visit www.Vertiv.com/VPP_EN .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Vertiv.

Media Contact: APO Group – PR Agency E: lerato.chiyangwa@apo-opa.com

About Ingram Micro Inc.: Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology™. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. More at http://meta.ingrammicro.com .