Vertiv launches Next-Generation Mid-size UPS System for Critical Applications

The latest innovations provide industry-leading efficiency and thus energy savings, significantly reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) and allowing quick return on investment (ROI). Liebert EXM2 is compatible with lithium-ion batteries (LIB) and tolerates high temperatures up to 50°C, which minimizes cooling needs and overall energy consumption.

Liebert EXM2 offers advanced monitoring, management and diagnostic capabilities through a 9-inch touchscreen panel that enables flexible views and multiple security options. The intelligent controls and communications are compatible with Vertiv ™ LIFE ™ Services, Liebert ® Nform, SiteScan ® and the Trellis ™ platform infrastructure monitoring software, as well as third-party battery management systems (BMS) and data center infrastructure management (DCIM) systems.

Liebert EXM2 replaces the flagship Liebert ® EXM and Liebert ® NXC models, which have been widely recognized as highly performing UPS systems, supporting thousands of sites and about 1.7 GW of mission-critical loads across the globe. This latest product innovation addresses the growing need of highly reliable and efficient UPS for mid-size applications that enable low latency connection between cloud and edge sites.

“The Liebert EXM2 derives its evolution from our industry-leading series of UPS systems, taking one step further in increasing energy savings and bringing latest technologies to our customers,” says Kyle Keeper, vice president of global AC power for Vertiv. “Our growing investment in research and development means that our engineering teams are continuously innovating our portfolio to deliver state-of-the-art solutions.”

“With its advanced digital technology and optimized fault tolerant design, the Liebert EXM2 combines reliability, efficiency, flexibility and intelligence that ensure optimal performance to power a range of critical loads while saving on space and operating costs,” says Andrea Ferro, AC Power director for Vertiv in Europe, Middle East and Africa. “The system can be installed in various configurations – in row, room and even against the wall or in a corner – and allows customers to select the best solution amongst a wide range of available configurations and options.”

Learn more on how to scale with confidence at Vertiv.com/SWC ( https://bit.ly/3nNSyIM ).

