Verdant Capital successfully raises USD 7.9 million for leading challenger fintech, Zeepay

Zeepay, prior to the fund raise, had efficiently deployed a total of about USD 450,000 since its go-to-market in May 2016 to achieve a cumulativeaverage growth rate of about 146 percent in the following five years. Zeepay has achieved this growth rate while maintaining operating profitability and reinvesting the profits.

In Verdant Capital’s view, Zeepay has the potential to transform how Africans implement payments across borders and domestically; and how these payments are integrated into value-added services such as credit and insurance. Zeepay has built a formidable market position in its anchor market of Ghana, which it is now replicating in synergistic markets across the continent. Verdant Capital expects this strategy to continue driving rapid revenue growth, profitability and financial inclusion.

The lead investor arranged by Verdant Capital was Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P).I&P is an impact investing group with over USD 250 million in assets under management. Other investors in the round included the holding company of the Managing Director, Andrew Takyi-Appiah and his wife Zoe Takyi-Appiah, GOODsoil VC, Absa Ghana and FNB Ghana. Verdant Capital is financial advisor to Zeepay. The lawyers for Zeepay were JLD & MB.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Verdant Capital.

About Verdant Capital: Verdant Capital is a specialist investment bank and investment manager operating on a pan-African basis. Verdant Capital has exceptional expertise in high impact sectors including fintech and financial services.

Contact: Liezel van Greunen liezel.vangreunen@verdant-cap.com

Media files