Verdant Capital announces new investment advisory partnership with Invest in Visions of Germany

The partnership with IIV is an important additional pool of capital for Verdant Capital’s Specialist Funds platform. Verdant Capital Specialist Fund’s principal aim is to alleviate the impediments to access to finance for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises across the Continent by providing innovative and impactful funding solutions to inclusive financial institutions. Each funding solution targets meaningful financial and social returns. The partnership with IIV, fits alongside the Verdant Capital Invoice Discounting Facility, a USD 30 million facility for financial institutions to grow their SME-focused receivables finance portfolios, and Verdant Capital Hybrid Fund, a USD 100 million fund to invest hybrid capital and subordinated debt into African financial institutions. Verdant Capital is a responsible investor aligned with the globally recognised principles and best practices for impact investing.