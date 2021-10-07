VC4A & ABAN bring together the African Early Stage Investor Community at #AESIS2021

Coming up at #AESIS2021

The Summit

The summit brings together the most notable speakers and guests from leading angel networks, venture capital (VC) funds, impact investors, accelerators, corporate venture divisions, industry associations, and the public sector over the power-packed two-day event with Day 1 focused on angel investors and Day 2 on VCs. Summit delegates will explore developments in Africa’s early stage investment space and will set the agenda for the coming years. The event culminates with an awards closing ceremony to specially recognise the impact and contributions of leaders in the industry.

The 2021 Venture Showcase This year, 16 top companies representing the best investment opportunities on the continent made it into the portfolio of the 2021 VC4A Venture Showcase. The founders will showcase their businesses from the Seed and Series A tracks on Day 1 and 2 of the summit respectively, with fundraising rounds ranging from $400K to $20M. Following this, interested investors can get their seat at the table through the dedicated AESIS DealRooms organized in the week after the Summit.

Speakers

Speakers for #AESIS2021 feature industry giants such as Rebecca Enonchong, Tomi Davies, Eghosa Omoigui, David S Rose, Wale Ayeni, Lauren Cochran, Justin Norman, Zachariah George, Kola Aina, Idris Ayodeji Bello, Hannah Subayi Kamuanga, Yemi Keri, Dina el-Shenoufy and Aly El-Shakany with more still to come.

In anticipation of the event this year, Alberto Anton of Plug and Play ventures adds “the summit provides great insights on trends in different industries like fintech, health, and enterprise in Africa, and showcases top investment opportunities”. You don’t want to miss another great chance to be a part of this story.

Investor Meetups #AESIS2021 will be complemented by informal invite-only local physical networking meetups organized by the investor community members in 9+ cities across Africa in Abuja, Accra, Alexandria, Cairo, Cape Town, Dakar, Johannesburg, Lagos and Nairobi with more locations to come. Spaces are limited so make sure to register on time or contact the team (mail: team@africainvestorsummit.com ) and become a local host. Find out about a local meet-up near you ( https://bit.ly/3Ftxccm ).

Announcing Learning Track in partnership with the UK Tech Hub Through the partnership with the UK Tech Hub, the AESIS program now offers a learning track with a great series of technical sessions which features deep-dive masterclasses facilitated by prominent industry members on both days of the summit. These sessions are open to all registered attendees. Be sure to save your seat by registering below.

Registrations now live

Register now on www.AfricaInvestorSummit.com and make sure to block your agenda November 4-5.

Successful registration will give you exclusive access to our community of investors representing over 90% of capital being invested into startups on the African continent. As well as access to highly curated deal flow with the most investible ventures from emerging markers and the ability to relive #AESIS2020 and watch all recordings here ( https://bit.ly/3AjLqZr ).

To ensure the investor community is able to connect and continue important discussions during these times, VC4A and ABAN are offering investors the opportunity to join free of charge. Feel free to invite your networks, but keep in mind the Summit is investor-only . For media requests, and partnership and sponsorship opportunities, please contact the organizers by email: team@AfricaInvestorSummit.com .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of VC4A.

About VC4A: VC4A is an ecosystem builder that leverages its infrastructure, network and expertise for the programs that contribute to Africa’s startup movement. Since 2008, the organization designs, structures and implements successful entrepreneurship programs on the continent. VC4A runs an online platform featuring the world’s largest database of African startups and connecting local entrepreneurs to learning resources, mentors, investors and partner programs. Visit www.VC4A.com for more information.

About ABAN: The African Business Angel Network (ABAN) is a Pan-African non-profit association. ABAN was founded in early 2015 to support the development of early stage investor networks across the continent and to grow the cohort of early stage investors excited about the opportunities in Africa. Visit www.ABANangels.org for more information.

Media files