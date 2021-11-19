USAID Providing Support to WFP's Regional Innovation Hub to Encourage New Ideas to Tackle Food Insecurity

Part of this support for the regional hub will focus on local, private-sector solutions in South Sudan, Rwanda, and Uganda and build on USAID’s ongoing partnership with WFP. With the region facing the compounding impacts of insecurity, COVID-19, and natural disaster including flooding that destroys crops and livelihoods, the hub will encourage early-stage entrepreneurs to develop innovative solutions to address gaps in current efforts and take on the greatest challenges to addressing food insecurity. In addition, it will provide entrepreneurs with access to funding, mentorship, and hands-on support to turn their ideas into actions that will help to tackle hunger.