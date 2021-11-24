RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

USAID providing additional humanitarian assistance for the people of the Central African Republic

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing an additional $8.9 million in humanitarian assistance for the people of the Central African Republic (CAR). The announcement follows Administrator Samantha Power’s call today with Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadéra.

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Widespread violence following the December 2020 presidential elections, political instability, denial of humanitarian access by all parties involved in the conflict, presence of explosive ordnance, flooding, and the COVID-19 pandemic have led to worsening humanitarian needs and left an estimated 2.6 million people facing acute food insecurity. Millions of people in CAR are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.

This additional funding includes critically-needed, locally-procured food assistance for more than 62,000 beneficiaries with a full daily ration of cereal, legumes, and vegetable oil for two months, as well as vital treatment for malnourished children and support for mothers and caregivers. It will also support logistics efforts, including road rehabilitation to help improve humanitarian access to hard-to-reach populations. In addition, with more than 722,000 people displaced in CAR, this USAID funding will support the displaced with emergency shelter assistance, latrine rehabilitation, and camp coordination and camp management. In response to an unprecedented number of protection violations, funding will provide case management and psychosocial support for survivors of sexual exploitation and abuse.

The United States remains the largest donor of humanitarian assistance in CAR, providing life-saving assistance to hundreds of thousands of Central Africans. The U.S. will continue to stand in partnership with the Central African people as they navigate interrelated crises and encourage other donors to increase their efforts to provide lifesaving aid.

For the latest updates on USAID’s humanitarian assistance in CAR, visit: https://bit.ly/3DPe7A3

