USAID providing additional humanitarian assistance for the people of the Central African Republic

This additional funding includes critically-needed, locally-procured food assistance for more than 62,000 beneficiaries with a full daily ration of cereal, legumes, and vegetable oil for two months, as well as vital treatment for malnourished children and support for mothers and caregivers. It will also support logistics efforts, including road rehabilitation to help improve humanitarian access to hard-to-reach populations. In addition, with more than 722,000 people displaced in CAR, this USAID funding will support the displaced with emergency shelter assistance, latrine rehabilitation, and camp coordination and camp management. In response to an unprecedented number of protection violations, funding will provide case management and psychosocial support for survivors of sexual exploitation and abuse.