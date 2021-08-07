USAID Awards $500,000 to Local Organizations in Africa and Europe to Address Gender-Based Violence

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announced $500,000 to grantees in North Macedonia, South Africa, Nigeria, Botswana, and Bosnia and Herzegovina for projects that will reduce gender-based violence (GBV). Through the Collective Action to Reduce Gender-Based Violence (CARE-GBV) Small Grants Program, the grantees will build organizational cultures that promote self-care and wellness for staff to help strengthen the quality of GBV programming.