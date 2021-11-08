USAID Announces New Partnership with African Union Commission to Reach Paris Agreement Goals in Africa

Fifty-four countries in Africa have ratified the Paris Agreement, and as next steps will implement the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and National Adaptation Plans (NAPs) that they submitted as part of their commitments to reduce emissions and adapt to climate change.

The new partnership with the AUC exemplifies USAID’s commitment to strengthening country-level implementation of NDCs and NAPs led by African leaders and institutions. It will build local and regional capacity and institutional infrastructure and develop an Africa-wide accountability platform that not only informs debate at the continental level but also informs global discussion on climate change mitigation and adaptation. This partnership advances the Global Climate Ambition Initiative, announced by the White House at the U.S.-hosted Leaders’ Climate Summit, to support partner countries in establishing net-zero strategies and strengthening resilience to climate change.