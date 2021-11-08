RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

USAID Announces New Partnership with African Union Commission to Reach Paris Agreement Goals in Africa

Authors:

APO Importer

At the United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP26), Administrator Samantha Power announced a new partnership with the African Union Commission (AUC) to reach the Paris Agreement goals of reducing carbon emissions and building long-term adaptation plans. Administrator Power announced the launch of the Comprehensive Africa Climate Change Initiative (CACCI) alongside Josefa Sacko, African Union Commissioner of the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment, and other African Union Member States representatives.

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Many African countries disproportionately bear the brunt of climate change. Adapting and strengthening resilience to climate change is critical. CACCI advances USAID’s climate priorities and its commitment to working with countries to address the effects of climate change.

Recommended articles

Fifty-four countries in Africa have ratified the Paris Agreement, and as next steps will implement the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and National Adaptation Plans (NAPs) that they submitted as part of their commitments to reduce emissions and adapt to climate change.

The new partnership with the AUC exemplifies USAID’s commitment to strengthening country-level implementation of NDCs and NAPs led by African leaders and institutions. It will build local and regional capacity and institutional infrastructure and develop an Africa-wide accountability platform that not only informs debate at the continental level but also informs global discussion on climate change mitigation and adaptation. This partnership advances the Global Climate Ambition Initiative, announced by the White House at the U.S.-hosted Leaders’ Climate Summit, to support partner countries in establishing net-zero strategies and strengthening resilience to climate change.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rapper Mohbad arrested in Cyprus

Rapper Mohbad arrested in Cyprus

5 reasons why sex during the rains remains undefeated

5 reasons why sex during the rains remains undefeated

Anambra Election: Soludo in early lead as election results trickle in from LGAs

Anambra Election: Soludo in early lead as election results trickle in from LGAs

Low ratings, frustrating reviews plague launch of eNaira app

Low ratings, frustrating reviews plague launch of eNaira app

NFVCB reportedly bans new Marvel movie 'The Eternals' from cinemas

NFVCB reportedly bans new Marvel movie 'The Eternals' from cinemas

Comedian Mr Macaroni reacts to colleagues' visit to VP Osinbanjo, says he declined invitation

Comedian Mr Macaroni reacts to colleagues' visit to VP Osinbanjo, says he declined invitation

Landlord locks gate with live snake to prevent rent-owing tenants from entering

Landlord locks gate with live snake to prevent rent-owing tenants from entering

42 bodies recovered as Sanwo-Olu releases names of more survivors of Ikoyi building collapse

42 bodies recovered as Sanwo-Olu releases names of more survivors of Ikoyi building collapse

Police say #EndSARS memorial protesters were dispersed with teargas because miscreants had taken over

Police say #EndSARS memorial protesters were dispersed with teargas because miscreants had taken over

Trending

On International Drug Users' Day, UNAIDS Calls for Action Against the Criminalization of People Who Use Drugs and for Community-led Harm Reduction Programmes

United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)

Summit concludes with a call for action to reinvent the response to the HIV pandemic and end AIDS in Western and Central Africa

United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)

EU-Africa Green Talks in Madrid: A green future for Africa

European Investment Bank (EIB)

The New Age of African Exploration

African Energy Chamber