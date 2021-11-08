Many African countries disproportionately bear the brunt of climate change. Adapting and strengthening resilience to climate change is critical. CACCI advances USAID’s climate priorities and its commitment to working with countries to address the effects of climate change.
USAID Announces New Partnership with African Union Commission to Reach Paris Agreement Goals in Africa
At the United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP26), Administrator Samantha Power announced a new partnership with the African Union Commission (AUC) to reach the Paris Agreement goals of reducing carbon emissions and building long-term adaptation plans. Administrator Power announced the launch of the Comprehensive Africa Climate Change Initiative (CACCI) alongside Josefa Sacko, African Union Commissioner of the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment, and other African Union Member States representatives.
Fifty-four countries in Africa have ratified the Paris Agreement, and as next steps will implement the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and National Adaptation Plans (NAPs) that they submitted as part of their commitments to reduce emissions and adapt to climate change.
The new partnership with the AUC exemplifies USAID’s commitment to strengthening country-level implementation of NDCs and NAPs led by African leaders and institutions. It will build local and regional capacity and institutional infrastructure and develop an Africa-wide accountability platform that not only informs debate at the continental level but also informs global discussion on climate change mitigation and adaptation. This partnership advances the Global Climate Ambition Initiative, announced by the White House at the U.S.-hosted Leaders’ Climate Summit, to support partner countries in establishing net-zero strategies and strengthening resilience to climate change.
