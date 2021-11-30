U.S.-Nigeria Commercial Ties Deepen as Burger King Celebrates Nigeria Expansion

“With Africa’s largest economy and a sizable youth population that is connected to the world, U.S. brands must consider Nigeria a critical market,” Woods said. “And while these companies will benefit from expansion into Nigeria, so, too, will Nigeria benefit from their presence.”

Woods explained that the addition of another American franchise – one that emphasizes a culture of excellence – will help provide job opportunities as the business expands to new locations across the country. She lauded the high level of consumer interest and enthusiasm for the iconic American quick service restaurant since opening its doors in early November.

“The enthusiasm has been overwhelming, and this speaks volumes of the strength of American brands, and on a deeper level, the connection between our two countries,” she added.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila, congratulated Burger King and its local partners on the exciting business venture, describing it as one more sign of the benefits of a close U.S.-Nigeria bilateral relationship. “We expect Burger King to roll out outlets in hundreds across the country,” Gbajabiamila added.

Burger King partnered with local firm Allied Food & Confectionary Services Limited to make the long-awaited market entry. Allied Food & Confectionary Services Limited Group Managing Director Antoine Zammarieh has extensive experience bringing U.S. quick-service restaurants to Nigeria and was key to making the franchise a reality in Nigeria. “Opportunities don’t happen. You create them,” Zammarieh noted.

Present at the grand opening ceremony were managers from Burger King’s global team including Robert Lu, General Manager for Burger King UK, Middle East, and Africa, and Almu Miguel-Romero, Area Franchise Lead for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Burger King’s market entry was supported by the Commercial Service (CS) of the U.S. Mission. CS assists American companies to find Nigerian partners who are interested in U.S. goods and services, including franchising. CS supports American businesses coming to trade shows in Nigeria, sends Nigerian delegations to U.S. trade shows, and facilitates connections between Nigerians and U.S. products, services, and partners.

