U.S. Embassy Celebrates the First Graduating Cohort of Al Azhar Institutes English Teachers Training Program

Upon completion of these courses, each graduate is assigned 10 colleagues with whom they share knowledge gained in this program to “pay it forward.” In turn, thousands of Egyptian Al-Azhar students benefit from improved pedagogy.

For his part, Sheikh Ahmed Abdel Azeem, Deputy to the Head of Al Azhar Institutes Sector, said, "I would like to give thanks to the U.S. Embassy for the fruitful cooperation that we are seeing with the graduation of the first cohort of English language teachers and supervisors. We hope to continue this cooperation between our nations.”

Since 2006, the U.S. Embassy has invested $11 million to sponsor more than 6,000 Egyptian students to learn English communication skills. In addition, every year hundreds of English teachers across the country attend Embassy-sponsored professional development seminars and events that improve English language skills for more than 800,000 students.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy - Cairo, Egypt.

Media files