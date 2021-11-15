RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

U.S. Embassy Celebrates the First Graduating Cohort of Al Azhar Institutes English Teachers Training Program

Authors:

APO Importer

Today, U.S. Embassy Cairo Minister Counselor for Public Affairs Lauren Lovelace delivered closing remarks to the graduates of Al Azhar Institutes English Teacher Training Program, noting, “Your work at Al Azhar makes an important difference in the lives of young Egyptians.  Thank you for your dedication to your students and helping other teachers!”     

U.S. Embassy - Cairo, Egypt
U.S. Embassy - Cairo, Egypt

In partnership with Al Azhar Institutes, the U.S. Embassy sponsored the first iteration of "The Basics of English Language Teaching to Young Learners" for 30 teachers and "The Art of Effective Supervising & Mentoring" for 30 supervisors from July 25 to October 20, 2021, a program supporting educators in all 27 governorates of Egypt. This training was conducted virtually by Samar Aal – an American teacher development expert selected from the U.S. Department of State’s prestigious English Language Specialist roster - who facilitated classes twice per week. 

Recommended articles

Upon completion of these courses, each graduate is assigned 10 colleagues with whom they share knowledge gained in this program to “pay it forward.” In turn, thousands of Egyptian Al-Azhar students benefit from improved pedagogy.

For his part, Sheikh Ahmed Abdel Azeem, Deputy to the Head of Al Azhar Institutes Sector, said, "I would like to give thanks to the U.S. Embassy for the fruitful cooperation that we are seeing with the graduation of the first cohort of English language teachers and supervisors. We hope to continue this cooperation between our nations.”

Since 2006, the U.S. Embassy has invested $11 million to sponsor more than 6,000 Egyptian students to learn English communication skills. In addition, every year hundreds of English teachers across the country attend Embassy-sponsored professional development seminars and events that improve English language skills for more than 800,000 students.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy - Cairo, Egypt.

Media files

U.S. Department of State
U.S. Department of State 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Final year student beats his project supervisor to coma in UNILORIN

Final year student beats his project supervisor to coma in UNILORIN

WCQ: Minimise mistakes to avoid Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, NFF President Amaju Pinnick tells Super Eagles

WCQ: Minimise mistakes to avoid Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, NFF President Amaju Pinnick tells Super Eagles

Video: Scores attend funeral of dead person who was buried in penis-shaped coffin

Video: Scores attend funeral of dead person who was buried in penis-shaped coffin

PSquare: 3 reasons why we think the brothers may have settled their rift

PSquare: 3 reasons why we think the brothers may have settled their rift

'I'm sorry I threw you out there' - Annie Idibia tenders apology to 2Face Idibia and all as she turns 37

'I'm sorry I threw you out there' - Annie Idibia tenders apology to 2Face Idibia and all as she turns 37

Iheanacho, Collins underwhelm - Player ratings: Liberia 0-2 Nigeria

Iheanacho, Collins underwhelm - Player ratings: Liberia 0-2 Nigeria

10 African currencies with strongest exchange rates against the dollar in 2021; Cedi is number 3

10 African currencies with strongest exchange rates against the dollar in 2021; Cedi is number 3

Anambra Election: Soludo in early lead as election results trickle in from LGAs

Anambra Election: Soludo in early lead as election results trickle in from LGAs

2 suspected ritualists arrested with fresh human head in Ogun

2 suspected ritualists arrested with fresh human head in Ogun

Trending

New Opportunities Emerge in Africa as Broll Looks Beyond 2021 to the Recovery of the Real-estate Market

Broll Property Group

USAID Announces New Partnership with African Union Commission to Reach Paris Agreement Goals in Africa

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

UNESCO Supports Capacity Building in Research for Ministry of Education Officers in Zimbabwe

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

Standard Chartered takes a stance on menopause in the workplace to further strengthen Bank's inclusive culture

Standard Chartered