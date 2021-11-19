Respecting the design principles set out by the Smithsonian Institution, the American Corner in Moroni will offer a welcoming, inspiring, and flexible environment for visitors to experience American culture, to explore new ideas, and to participate in interactive, innovative, and meaningful programs. The two parties have mutually agreed to focus programs around promoting American English, supporting English teacher trainings, and encouraging study in the United States.
U.S. Embassy and University of Comoros to revamp the American Corner in Moroni
The U.S. Embassy in Madagascar and Comoros signed on November 17 a Memorandum of Understanding to renew our partnership with the University of Comoros in hosting the American Corner Comoros at the IFERE Building in Moroni. This American Corner will continue to build bridges between the people of the United States and Comoros through programs and events.
An American Corner is part of the Department of State’s American Spaces platform, providing technologically modern and welcoming spaces for public diplomacy engagement. Activities are organized around five programming pillars: informing about the United States, engaging the community through cultural programs, promoting American English language and resources, promoting the study in the United States via the EducationUSA program, and engaging Department of State program alumni.
The American Corner in Comoros first opened in 2006, following a partnership with the University of Comoros’ English Department.
