U.S. Consulate Opens Window on America in Osogbo

Delivering keynote remarks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony, U.S. Consulate Public Affairs Officer Stephen Ibelli noted that the new space will offer a calendar of programs on topics of interest designed to bring Americans and Nigerians closer together.

“We are so excited today to launch the Window on American here in Osogbo,” Ibelli said. “With its modern design, computer workstations, books, and perhaps most importantly, an open space for members of the community to host conversations of mutual interest, the new center exemplifies the U.S. government’s commitment to a core tenet of democracy: A citizen’s right to free access to information.”

Ibelli explained that the Osogbo Window on America will be a reference point for free information.“Through the Osogbo Window on America we will provide employability and leadership training for young people, offer information on study opportunities in the U.S., showcase American culture and values, as well as foster closer people-to-people ties between the people of Nigeria and the United States,” Ibelli added.

Chief Medical Director, Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Professor Peter Olaitan, expressed appreciation at the location of the Window on America at the medical facility. He expressed optimism that staff, students, and residents of Osogbo will benefit from the resources available at the center.

A Window on America is a type of American Space located in over 150 countries worldwide. In order to engage more Nigerian audiences in their local communities, the U.S. Mission is adding new Windows on America to the family of American Spaces in Nigeria.

Windows on America provide a venue for the Embassy and Consulate outreach activities, offering a meeting place for U.S. Government alumni, and a host for visiting speakers (including Embassy staff, Fulbright scholars, and other Americans), film series, and other events that promote a better understanding of the U.S.