RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

U.S. celebrates 5 years of caring for orphans and vulnerable children and empowering young people through USAID Kizazi Kipya

Authors:

APO Importer

Today, representatives from the United States Government and the Government of Tanzania participated in a conference to celebrate achievements of the U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Kizazi Kipya (“New Generation”) activity. Participants discussed opportunities to further improve care for orphans and vulnerable children (OVCs) and effective approaches to empowering young people. Dr. Grace Maghembe, the Deputy Permanent Secretary for PORALG was the guest of honor.

U.S. Embassy in Niger
U.S. Embassy in Niger

The estimated number of OVCs in Tanzania is 3.2 million; and a quarter of all 5–14-year-olds are working, some in the worst forms of child labor. Family is the foremost protective asset for children, but the linked forces of poverty and disease undermine families’ ability to care for children. As a result, many children under five experience high rates of preventable illness, stunting, and other development delays.

Recommended articles

The five-year $163.3 million Kizazi Kipya activity enabled Tanzanian OVCs, young people affected by HIV, and their caregivers to utilize age-appropriate HIV-related services and improved health, nutrition, education, protection, livelihoods, and psychosocial wellbeing services. The activity generated a sustainable demand for HIV services, reduced barriers to access and uptake of HIV services, and ensured tracking to reduce the number of people living with HIV who discontinue treatment. Over the last five years, Kizazi Kipya worked with the Government of Tanzania and local partners to support 1.2 million OVCs and approximately 470,000 caregivers to ensure that these youth received age-appropriate HIV-related service as well as services to improve their overall quality of life.

For example, through Kizazi Kipya, more than 12,200 savings and lending groups, namely WORTH Yetu, were created. To date, these groups have a cumulative savings of 26.6 billion Tanzanian shillings ($11.6 million). By accessing these savings, families were able to overcome the economic barriers that often preclude children from getting the basic services they need to lead healthy and positive lives.

Speaking at today’s event, USAID Mission Director V. Kate Somvongsiri remarked, “When children are healthy, well-nourished, educated, and supported by their caregivers and communities, they will have the necessary foundational skills to become productive young adults, well-positioned to pursue and achieve their aspirations. This is a priority for the governments of both Tanzania and the United States.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Tanzania.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido's official photographer, Fortune is reportedly dead

24-year-old declared wanted by EFCC for alleged N935million scam

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

Vaginal gas (flatulence): Why women queef during sex and what to do about it

Genevieve Nnaji responds to fan's request for new movie, says she's 'working hard'

INEC temporarily suspends PVC registration nationwide

Ladies, here's why you should always pee (urinate) after sex

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

NFVCB announces ban of films celebrating villains

Trending

Arabian & African Hospitality Investment Conference (AHIC) 2021 at a glance: a sneak peek at the sessions and speakers set for this year's highly anticipated event

Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC)

IOM Relocates Over 17,000 People Uprooted by Conflict in Northern Ethiopia to New Shelter

International Organization for Migration (IOM)

The Republic of Zimbabwe Deposits the Instrument of Ratification of the African Medicines Agency (AMA)

African Union (AU)

Ambassador A.Sidoruk meets Ambassador of the Republic of Botswana

Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in the Republic of South Africa