U.S. AFRICOM Commander visits Botswana to discuss security partnership and crisis response preparedness

In a November 21-23 visit to Botswana, the Commander of the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), General Stephen J. Townsend, met with Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, the Honorable Dr. Lemogang Kwape, and senior military members of the government of Botswana to advance the robust partnership between Botswana and the United States. AFRICOM is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and is responsible for all U.S. Department of Defense operations, exercises, and security cooperation in Africa.