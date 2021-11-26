U.S.-Africa Partnership Key to Determining Africa's Energy Future

USAEF 2021, in partnership with the African Energy Chamber’s U.S.-Africa Committee; the Texas West African Chamber of Commerce; the United States Energy Association; Kanflooens and other partners, introduces American companies to African opportunities – including upstream licensing rounds, refineries, strategic minerals, renewables and infrastructure. Sponsors include Trinity Energy; SNEL; Marathon Oil; Frazer Oil; Centurion Law Group; Oranto Petroleum; Chevron; Vaalco Energy; the American Petroleum Institute; ExxonMobil; Baker Hughes; Sonahydroc; Solar Tyme USA; GETESA; Bay Matrix Group; and ReconAfrica.

The event program comprises a number of sessions covering a range of critical topics, including: the evolving story of Africa’s oil, gas and power industries and the value of the U.S.-Africa energy partnerships; investment in African E&P; standards and best practices; the energy transition in the African context; the U.S. and competing investors in Africa; Africa as a global hub for strategic minerals; financing the transition; and more. ECP will be launching the Africa Energy Series: Equatorial Guinea 2021 book at the event, providing further insight into an important African market to U.S. companies.

In addition to panel discussions and presentations, the USAEF offers further networking opportunities through the South Sudan Investor Breakfast; private lunches for ministers and delegates; and an invite-only reception and dinner taking place at the Art of the World Gallery.

USAEF 2021 is proud to host African Ministerial delegations from Chad; the Democratic Republic of the Congo; Equatorial Guinea; Kenya; the Republic of the Congo; Somalia; South Sudan; Sudan; Senegal; and Uganda. Joining the ministers, representatives from global energy organizations including Export Import Bank of the United States; the International Renewable Energy Agency; the World Bank; the American Petroleum Institute, among others, will help advance discussions on the future of energy in Africa and opportunities for American companies.

With only two weeks left to register, ECP is inviting media and delegates to register for the first-ever USAEF 2021. For media related queries, contact media@energycapitalpower.com.

To learn more about how U.S. firms can advance the agenda of sustainable, long-term investment in African energy, please visit www.EnergyCapitalPower.com. To speak at USAEF 2021, contact speak@energycapitalpower.com.

