U.S.-Africa Energy Forum (USAEF) 2021 Confirms New Dates in December

Serving to connect American investors with African opportunities, USAEF 2021 is a business-to-business forum that will advance an agenda of sustainable investment in petroleum, clean energy, power infrastructure and mineral resource sectors across the continent. New dates have been adopted by event organizers ECP to make the event more accessible to the global, African and local energy community and align with shifting COVID-19 healthy and safety protocols.

“USAEF 2021 is shaping up to be one of the most dynamic events in African energy history, not only granting exclusive access to investment opportunities across the continent, but also engaging with leading U.S. innovators, financiers and renewable developers. We are honored to host this event in the City of Houston, in which progressive leadership and a burgeoning clean-tech industry have established the City has a pivotal player in the global energy transition,” said James Chester, Senior Director at ECP. “A shift in dates to December will enable USAEF 2021 to attract diverse, high-level participation from all of the major energy players and position the African energy sector for a robust 2022 ahead.”

Event organizers have been working closely with the City of Houston, Greater Houston Partnership and Visit Houston to implement COVID-19 protocols and make preparations for the inaugural event, which will take place under the theme, ‘New Horizons for U.S.-Africa Energy Investment.’ Last month, USAEF 2021 confirmed ministerial participation from seven strategic African energy markets, in which ministers will present investment projects and licensing opportunities to U.S. operators, finance firms and service providers.

Confirmed featured speakers include H.E. Gabriel Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea; H.E. Aissatou Sophie Gladima, Minister of Petroleum and Energy of Senegal; Hon. Puot Kang Chol, Minister of Petroleum of South Sudan; Hon. John Munyes, Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining of Kenya; Hon. Jadeen Ali Abed Hassan, Minister of Energy and Petroleum of Sudan; Hon. Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of Somalia; and the Minister of Energy of Zambia.

To learn more about U.S.-Africa energy investment opportunities, find out more information regarding sponsorship opportunities at USAEF 2021, or register for the Houston summit, visit www.USAfricaEnergy.com or contact James Chester at james@energycapitalpower.com .

