AnUNSMILtechnical team is attending and will be providing technical support and advice based on UN principles, and in line with its mandate to support the holding of parliamentary and presidential electionson 24 December 2021as set out in Security Council Resolution 2570 (2021) and the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) Roadmap.
UNSMIL statement on the participation in the Consultative Meeting between House of Representatives (HoR) And High Council of State (HCS) delegations in Rabat
The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) accepted the invitation to take part in a meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) and the High Council of State (HCS) delegations,on 30 September, in Rabat, Morocco, that will provide an opportunity to further consult on the legal framework for elections.
UNSMIL urges the two delegations to use this opportunity and live up to their historical responsibilities and move forward with completing the legislative framework for elections.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).
