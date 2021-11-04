UNSMIL Statement on the JMC Meeting in Cairo with Representatives of Chad, Niger, and Sudan and Agreement on Establishing Communication and Coordination Mechanism with Neighboring Countries

The Special Envoy of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Ján Kubiŝ, commends the continuous efforts of the JMC describing the outcomes of the meeting as “an important achievement enabling to take practical steps for the departure of all mercenaries and foreign fighters coming from these countries as a first step towards the full and timely implementation of 23 October 2020 Ceasefire Agreement, in line with UNSC resolution 2570 (2021).” “I am honored to witness this progress achieved by Libya, Chad, Niger, and Sudan, working in the spirit of common interest and partnership that will open the doors to sustainable stability, security, development and cooperation in the region” Mr. Kubiŝ added. “This responds to the overwhelming demand of the Libyan people and further creates a positive momentum in light of the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections on 24 December.” Mr. Kubiŝ also commends the Arab Republic of Egypt for hosting and supporting this important meeting, which was requested by the 5+5 JMC and facilitated by UNSMIL. This traditional role of Egypt contributed to the success of the meeting, as acknowledged by its participants.