UNSMIL Joins Joint Military Commission in Condemning Act of Hatred on Coastal Road

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) joins the 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC) in condemning the act of hatred that took place on the Coastal Road a few days ago, following its opening on 30 July 2021.

The long-awaited opening of the coastal road is not only vital for reconnecting Libya and ordinary Libyans, allowing humanitarian access and the flow of commerce, but also for the peace and unity of Libya in general.

Thoughtless acts like this jeopardize the implementation of the Ceasefire Agreement of October 2020, the reunification of the country, and social cohesion.

The Mission echoes the JMC’s call for relevant Libyan authorities to take immediate action and hold perpetrators accountable for such acts.

