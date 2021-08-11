UNSMIL condemns the abduction and disappearance of senior government official

The Mission expresses further concern about individuals who have taken on roles in support of Libya’s democratic transition and State institutions being targeted in this manner whichhas serious implications for the peace and reconciliation process and for the full unification of national institutions.

UNSMIL has documented a number of cases of illegal arrests and detention, enforced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings of citizens, officials, journalists, civil society members and human rights defenders in the past year. “Under international human rights law, no one may be arbitrarily arrested or detained. Torture, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings are strictly prohibited as are abductions and kidnappings,” said Mr. Ján Kubiš, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General and Head of UNSMIL. The Mission calls on Libyan authorities to fully investigate all alleged violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law. “Libya must end the entrenched culture of impunity in the country”, stressed Mr. Kubis.