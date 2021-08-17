RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

UNSMIL condemns latest obstruction of the Man-Made river

On 14 August, armed actors forced the closure of the eastern branch of the Man-Made River. The closure threatens the water security for millions of people in Libya and risks provoking a humanitarian crisis. Any obstruction of vital infrastructure, such as the Man-Made River, is a violation of international human rights and humanitarian law and is particularly reprehensible when committed to extort political concessions. Such acts are similar to a form of collective punishment of people, can never be justified and all perpetrators should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)
UNSMIL reiterates that access to water and water supply should never be politicised. The Mission urges all actors to work in the national interest of Libya and all people in Libya to ensure the water supplyis resumed immediately and that water infrastructure is both respected and protected.

