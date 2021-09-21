UNMISS trains South Sudanese military commanders on human rights and international humanitarian laws

The Human Rights Division of UNMISS in Eastern Equatoria conducted two separate workshops, where over 100 soldiers from were reminded of their human rights obligations to enhance their professionalism.

It also served to remind commanders to take responsibility and account for human rights violations committed by junior officers under their command.

“As a senior commander, I assure the community of returnees and anyone who crosses through our area of responsibility that we will protect, take responsibility for, and account for any violations against them,” assured Brigadier General Okeny George Lam, the senior commander in charge of Ashwa cantonment site.

In South Sudan, there has been a lack of accountability for violations committed during recent conflicts, especially against women and children.

“This training is part of regularly organized awareness campaigns provided by UNMISS to all forces and civilians so they can change their mindset and broadly understand the repercussions of human rights violations,” said Anthony Nwapa, a representative of the UN peacekeeping mission.

The forces were sensitized on international humanitarian laws, fundamental human rights, responsibilities for human rights violations, and command responsibilities of senior commanders of the armed forces.

“As commanders you are to treat both everybody with a sense of humanity and allow human rights to flourishdespiteconflict,” added Nwapa.

