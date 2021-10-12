United States provides additional humanitarian aid and airlifts relief supplies to help people affected by the crisis in Northern Ethiopia

The new funding announced today includes nearly $8.6 million from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which will provide therapeutic foods for malnourished children; safe drinking water through water trucking and repairing wells; and latrines and handwashing facilities to help stop the spread of disease.

In addition, USAID is airlifting relief supplies from USAID’s warehouse in Dubai to Addis Ababa which will be further transported north to respond to recently displaced people in Amhara and Afar. These airlifts will include:

3,000 rolls of heavy-duty plastic sheeting to help meet the emergency shelter needs of 75,000 people;

26,000 buckets to help people gather and store safe drinking water and reduce the risk of water-borne diseases;

Enough Hygiene supplies to help up to 53,000 people stay healthy and prevent the spread of disease; and

More than 10,000 kitchen sets to allow families to cook meals, and blankets to keep people warm.

While the U.S. remains committed to helping the Ethiopian people, we need to be able to reach them. We call on all parties to facilitate the safe and timely movement of humanitarian aid and to restore the critical services—like electricity, banking, fuel, and telecommunications—that humanitarians rely on to carry out their work.

Humanitarian assistance is critical for saving lives, but this aid will not address the root of this crisis. An immediate end to the conflict is needed to alleviate suffering. All parties must end hostilities and pursue a negotiated cease-fire immediately.