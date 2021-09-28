United States Donates 100,620 Doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine to Namibia

“We mourn the loss of life across the region due to COVID-19 and extend our condolences to those who have lost loved ones to this terrible disease. This donation of vaccines by the United States will help Namibians stay healthy and protected from COVID-19. Vaccines are safe and effective, and I urge everyone that can to get vaccinated against COVID-19. I did,” said the U.S. Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires Jess Long. “These vaccines are part of the U.S. commitment to support Namibia’s fight against the pandemic. We will continue working together to put an end to this pandemic’s high toll on life, livelihoods, and secondary social and economic impacts.”