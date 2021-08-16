United States Delivers 20 Brand New Buses to North Sinai Governorate

The buses will support more than 6,400 students across the governorate and ensure that youth, specifically girls, are able to continue their secondary education. The buses will also be used to transport residents living in Central Sinai to larger coastal cities where job opportunities, municipal services, and commerce are more readily available.

During the handover event, Acting Mission Director Sancho said, “The donation of these buses embodies our government’s commitment to the well-being of the people of North Sinai.”

This donation follows Ambassador Cohen and Acting Mission Director Sancho’s visit to North Sinai in June 2021 where they met with Governor Shousha and toured the USAID-funded main desalination facility in Al Arish that provides 126,000 residents with potable water.

Ambassador Cohen noted, “The United States, working together with our Egyptian partners, is committed to supporting stabilization and inclusive economic development to lay the foundation for a more prosperous and peaceful future. These buses follow a $50 million U.S. investment in clean water infrastructure in North Sinai.”